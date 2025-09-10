Murder Chose Me’s Rod Demery Interviewed

Investigation Discovery recently brought back the hit series Murder Chose Me, which is hosted by Rod Demery. The show, which is in its third season, goes back and takes a look at some of Rod’s biggest cases.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, the retired homicide detective revealed that it was a bit of a challenge to go from being a cop to going on TV. However, this is a chance for him to bring more awareness to the cases he has worked on, especially when it comes to the victims. He said that a lot of times, there is a lot of focus on the person who committed the crime, rather than those who have suffered. This show is his chance to help out the loved ones of the victims by finding justice. As someone who lost a loved one as a child, this is important to him on both a personal and professional level.

The most difficult thing for him doing this is keeping his emotions in check. Although he sympathizes with those involved and those who lost loved ones, he knows he has to keep his emotions in check and compartmentalize his feelings. He admits that this is sometimes hard to deal with due to the cases he is working on, but he knows it is part of the job.

Although he enjoys what he does, it took him a bit of getting used to being in the public eye! He says that when the show first began, people would approach him, which made him a bit hesitant. However, now he is more used to it and appreciates the fact that he has fans and people interested in the show.

When he is not on the show, he is enjoying his retirement from the police force. He loves riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family. He also spends time watching the ID channel, of course!