ID Explores Killings in Cajun Country with DEATH IN THE BAYOU: THE JENNINGS 8

Between 2005 and 2009, eight women were found dead in or around the small town of Jennings, Louisiana, their bodies discarded in backroads and bayous. While the causes of death were varied – some with their throats slashed while many were too decomposed to determine – all were connected to one another, oftentimes seen with the same people in their final hours. With a few suspects but no one ever charged, the unsolved cases remain a source of fear and frustration in the community. Now, tired of waiting for justice, one victim’s family takes us deep inside their search for answers, revealing a dark underbelly of a small southern town riddled by drug use, violence, and allegations of a major cover-up. Produced by Entertainment One (eOne), the four-part explosive special DEATH IN THE BAYOU: THE JENNINGS 8 premieres on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16 from 10pm-12am.

Jefferson Davis Parish in Louisiana is not unlike many small towns in middle America, so with a population of 10,000, the unsolved murders of “The Jennings 8” created deep-rooted suspicions and unforgiving accusations that have torn the community apart for the past 10 years. Now with exclusive access to the family of one of the slain women, Whitnei Dubois, this special follows her niece Brittany Jones and her sister Taylor Dubois, as the two uncover shocking new information in an attempt to understand what happened to Whitnei. With interviews from family members of the victims, local law enforcement officials, previously apprehended suspects, and more, this cast of unforgettable characters weaves a raw and authentic portrait of a world in which family bonds and long-buried secrets hold the answer to the question that haunts this community: who killed the Jennings 8?

DEATH IN THE BAYOU: THE JENNINGS 8 is produced for Investigation Discovery by Entertainment One (eOne).

