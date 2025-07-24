Big Brother 27 Recap for 7/23/2025

Tonight’s episode of CBS’s Big Brother 27 opens right where we left off after the nomination ceremony.

No one is surprised they are on the block, even though Adrian knows he was going to be a pawn.

Rachel thinks that if the powers are used, Jimmy’s HOH reign can end in disaster, especially since he will have to put others on the block.

Kelley plans on using her power of changing the veto competition to take down Jimmy next week.

Keanu wonders which houseguest will help him with his veto comp.

Rachel tries to question Keanu, who lies about having a power and voting to save Amy.

Keanu tells Vince about his power, while Kelley tells Rylie and Will about hers.

Adrian worries about winning because he wants to help his mom out.

Ava is so cute exercising.

Will talks about his military career. Thank you for your service.

Lauren and Katherine bond.

Veto comp time! Keanu activates his mystery veto power to bring in a former houseguest. He also goes after Jimmy for putting him on the block, causing them to fight in front of everyone.

Ava will be joining Kelley, Jimmy, Adrian and Keanu on the block.

Ava, Mickey and Ashley are all sick of Keanu’s attitude, while Rachel revels in the drama.

Lauren thinks she and Katherine have an unspoken alliance, while Katherine isn’t so sure they will go to the end together.

Comp time! Kaycee from season 20 is back for the Mystery Veto! She will join them and compete on Keanu’s behalf.

Felicia from season 25 is also on hand for the comp, which is called Caught Creepin’. She will act as a nosy neighbor who will try and detect the players, who are dressed as plants. When she uses the word creepin’, the players will have to run across the field and hit a button. The last one to hit it will be eliminated.

Kelley is eliminated first, followed by Ava, Jimmy, Keanu (the latter two false starting and therefore eliminated) and Adrian.

It was a close call, but Kaycee wins and Keanu gets the POV from her!

Jimmy now must pick someone to replace Keanu on the block. He considers Will and Amy, which upsets Rachel, who, in turn, tells Amy.

Jimmy tells Mickey his plans since he is in the Triple Threat alliance with her and Morgan. She, of course, tells Morgan, and neither of them are happy with this turn of events.

Keanu and Rachel talk about the show and how he watched some of the highlights from her seasons. He says she was not shown in a good light, which upsets her. Now she wants him gone and says if he wants to go to war with her, then it can happen.

Keanu, predictably, takes himself off the block. Amy is now on the block in his place.

Kelley activates her own veto power to save herself.

Keanu tells Jimmy about Rachel and implies that she may have the third power and is lying to them. Jimmy isn’t sure if he believes him, but knows Rachel is a big threat to the house.

Kelley plays her veto, which has her build a Mystery Veto puzzle. She wins and is off the block.

Will is now on the block because Jimmy feels as if he doesn’t do anything and it is too early to make a big move.

Eviction tomorrow, stay tuned.