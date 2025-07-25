Big Brother 27 Recap for 7/24/2025

Tonight is the second eviction night on Big Brother 27 on CBS. Kelley and Keanu were initially on the block with Adrian, but since they activated their special veto powers, they were replaced by Amy and Will, respectively.

The nominees will now have to compete in the BB Blockbuster competition, which will remove one of them and have the other two fighting for one last chance to stay on the show.

We are on day seventeen in the house. The episode picks up right where we left off after Will was put on the block.

Jimmy says he doesn’t care who goes home at this point. Most of his alliance members, namely the ladies, are upset he didn’t take his HOH reign seriously and now they are sending home a non-threat.

The guys and Kelley want to make sure Adrian is not evicted and hope he wins BB Blockbuster.

Lauren is torn between sticking with the males or females in the house.

The guys want Rachel gone.

Mickey and Morgan discuss who should stay and campaign to keep Will, not knowing there is a campaign to keep Adrian also happening.

Ashley, Jimmy and Rachel want Amy to stay.

Rachel threatens Morgan and Zach for going against Amy and threatens them with war next week.

BB Blockbuster time! The three nominees must put together a 12-piece puzzle in the fastest amount of time. Adrian wins and is off the block!

Amy and Will give their last chance speeches before the house votes.

In a unanimous vote, Amy is evicted. In her interview with Julie, she says that working with Rachel ultimately hurt her game.

She watches her goodbye messages as she is sent on her way…..she even gets one from the Mastermind!

Former BB winners Derrick and Taylor talk about their new show, which has show alumni, games and a celebrity superfan!