Bachelor in Paradise 2023 Cast Announced
Originally posted on August 28, 2023 @ 11:57 am
Nearly a year since the last tropical rendezvous, “Bachelor in Paradise” returns to ABC with a cast of standouts and fan favorites from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” With Jesse Palmer as host and Wells Adams returning to the bar, these singles as hot as the sun are ready to take another shot at love when the ninth season of the hit series returns, THURSDAY, SEPT. 28 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT). Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres. Additional cast will be announced throughout the season.
The “Bachelor in Paradise” cast includes the following:
Greer Blitzer of “The Bachelor” season 27
Brayden Bowers of “The Bachelorette” season 20
Aaron Bryant of “The Bachelorette” season 20
Peter Cappio of “The Bachelorette” season 20
Jessica “Jess” Girod of “The Bachelor” season 27
Eliza Isichei of “The Bachelor” season 26 and “Bachelor in Paradise” season 8
Katherine “Kat” Izzo of “The Bachelor” season 27
Samantha “Sam” Jeffries of “The Bachelor” season 26
Olivia Lewis of “The Bachelor” season 27
Sean McLaughlin of “The Bachelorette” season 20
Blake Moynes of “The Bachelorette” seasons 16 and 17
Mercedes Northup of “The Bachelor” season 27
Rachel Recchia of “The Bachelor” season 26 and “The Bachelorette” season 19
Kylee Russell of “The Bachelor” season 27
Aaron Schwartzman of “The Bachelorette” season 20
Will Urena of “The Bachelorette” season 18
Brooklyn Willie of “The Bachelor” season 27
Catherine “Cat” Wong of “The Bachelor” season 27
Three more former Bachelorettes – Katie Thurston (“The Bachelorette” season 17), Charity Lawson (“The Bachelorette” season 20) and Hannah Brown (“The Bachelorette” season 15) – are also set to appear this season on the beaches of paradise.
“Bachelor in Paradise” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, Nicole Woods, Tim Warner and Louis Caric serve as executive producers.