Edward Segal Speaks on Jimmy Kimmel Suspension

National PR and crisis expert Edward Segal talks about the impact of Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension after his controversial comments on his show earlier this week.

How will Jimmy Kimmel’s firing impact ABC as a whole?

To clarify, he was suspended indefinitely, not fired. The network’s decision has already spurred some protests. Long term, the image, reputation, and profits of the network could take a hit, based on how people who watch Kimmel respond to the suspension. Some people have already protested in front of ABC’s offices according to news reports.

How can he properly respond to his firing?

Kimmel has several options to consider. Depending on the provisions of his contract with ABC, he could sue, quit and create a new show on a social media platform, and take his case and be a guest on other talk shows and news programs,

What does it mean for other media figures who speak out on issues such as Charlie Kirk?

They should all be alarmed and concerned for what could be in store for themselves.

What can others do to prevent being fired?

That can depend on the provisions in their contracts, the advice they receive from attorneys and whether they decide not to say or do anything that could create blow-back for their image, reputation, and careers.

How can freedom of speech be protected in trying times like this?

In the courts, by people speaking up and protesting, and by prominent people in other industries and professions standing up in defense of freedom of the press.

Is there any way for Jimmy to fight back on this?

He could consider filing a lawsuit, quitting, and doing a version of his show on social media.

How can policies regarding freedom of speech be amended to protect employees?

That’s a matter for attorneys to decide, and the steps that boards of directors and CEOs want to take to protest the rights of employees to express themselves.

What else can be done to protect those who speak out on these kinds of issues?

Create and ask the public to fund and support legal defense funds for these people.

How do we know when freedom of speech is taken too far, and how do we know when policies are going too far?

That has already been addressed in the courts by various decisions, including the prohibition to yell “fire” in a crowded theater.

What is the best course of action for people to take when responding/speaking out on issues going forward to ensure their first amendment rights are protected?

Consult with an attorney.