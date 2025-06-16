Bachelor in Paradise Golden Cast Announced

For the first time, the Goldens are hitting the beaches of “Bachelor in Paradise,” proving that age is just a number as they bring their experience and a little extra spice to show the younger crowd how it’s done. “Bachelor in Paradise” is back for its milestone 10th season, bringing a cast of familiar faces from “The Bachelor” franchise to a brand-new beach in Costa Rica for a second (or third) shot at love. Host Jesse Palmer and in-house bartender Wells Adams return, alongside fan-favorite Hannah Brown, who joins to spice things up as head of Paradise Relations and to introduce the all-new Champagne Lounge. This season is raising the bar on romance, with every detail perfectly shaken, stirred and sparkling, when the series returns MONDAY, JULY 7 (8:00-10:02 p.m. EDT), on ABC and next day on Hulu.

The following “Bachelor in Paradise” cast are the first Golden arrivals to hit the beach:

April Kirkwood of “The Golden Bachelor,” season 1

Charles “CK” King of “The Golden Bachelorette,” season 1

Jack Lencioni of “The Golden Bachelorette,” season 1

Kathy Swarts of “The Golden Bachelor,” season 1

Keith Gordon of “The Golden Bachelorette,” season 1

Kim Buike of “The Golden Bachelorette,” season 1

Leslie Fhima of “The Golden Bachelor,” season 1

Natascha Hardee of “The Golden Bachelor,” season 1

Ralph “RJ” Johnson of “The Golden Bachelorette,” season 1

Additionally, Gary Levingston, of “The Golden Bachelorette” season one, is also set to hit the beach later this season.

As previously announced, the following “Bachelor in Paradise” cast are set to hit the beach in the premiere episode:

Alexe-Anne “Alexe” Godin of “The Bachelor,” season 29

Bailey Brown of “The Bachelor,” season 29

Brian Autz of “The Bachelorette,” season 21

Dale Moss of “The Bachelorette,” season 16

Hakeem Moulton of “The Bachelorette,” season 21

Jeremy Simon of “The Bachelorette,” season 21

Jessica “Jess” Edwards of “The Bachelor,” season 28

Jonathon Johnson of “The Bachelorette,” season 21

Justin Glaze of “The Bachelorette,” season 17, and “Bachelor in Paradise,” season 8

Katherine “Kat” Izzo of “The Bachelor,” season 27, and “Bachelor in Paradise,” season 9

Kyle Howard of “The Bachelorette,” season 17

Lexi Young of “The Bachelor,” season 28

Riquerdy “Ricky” Marinez of “The Bachelorette,” season 21

Sam McKinney of “The Bachelorette,” season 21

Spencer Conley of “The Bachelorette,” season 21

Zoe McGrady of “The Bachelor,” season 29

“Bachelor in Paradise” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Scott Teti serves as executive producer.