Bachelor in Paradise Recap for 7/7/2025

Why is this being done like they are trying to channel the movie Memento? Why is Jesse Palmer all sunburned? How was the opening not filmed? Why is everything being done backwards?

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

Jesse tells is this is like nothing we have ever seen before. Except for the Goldens joining and everyone in Costa Rica instead of Mexico, it seems like the same thing, different season.

Spencer compares himself to matcha. He seems excited about it all….despite there not being any ladies…yet.

Alexe is back! Sadly, Linda is not with her this time. She is happy to meet Spencer and they hit it off.

Lexi talks about the dating business she started and how she is still looking for love. Spencer is her type!

Spencer sure is a chatterbox!

Jeremy is in the house! He is giving up the screens for the beach.

Jonathon is back as well! He was already offered this on ATFR and he has been pumping up ever since.

Bailey is back! She has tons of baggage….as in luggage….and retired the bob for braids.

The girls talk about their first impressions of the guys and vice versa.

Alexe and Jonathon have similar tattoos.

Hakeem is back….and hopefully won’t run into any spiders.

We learned today that hot girls have IBS. Okay then!

Everyone is mingling when Jess arrives. She and Spencer hit it off as well and he seems smitten.

Some dude named Kyle shows up….and he wants to keep a low profile. I assume he was a night one elimination since no one knows who he is or remembers him on the show.

Zoe arrives and is here to prove she is not background noise.

Ricky joins the crew, and Alexe already thinks he could be her type.

Brian claims to be a man of mystery. Zoe immediately catches his eye.

Kat is back after ending her relationship with John Henry. Brian says she isn’t his type, but he fins her attractive.

Jesse greets everyone and welcomes them to Paradise. Wells is also in the house! Hannah Brown is also there to help them out with Paradise Relations….I wish I were making this up.

The women are giving out roses this week.

Everyone will be doing chemistry tests and other exercises because, why not?

Before that, everyone goes to their rooms, which have real beds and AC.

The guys and ladies talk amongst themselves when Justin arrives. He thinks the third time will be the charm for him.

Kat wonders if Justin is truly ready to date after breaking up with Susie.

Alexe and Ricky chat, but she thinks he is putting on an act.

Brian’s nieces got him on the show after he showed up to Thanksgiving dinner without a date.

DATE CARD! There will be dinner and a late-night swim.

Kyle and Bailey get along…..but she freaks out about bugs.

Jonathan and Kat chat by the pool about cats…..the animal, not her.

Spencer and Jess talk about past relationships and how they were both cheated on by their exes.

Jess and Spencer think this could be their love story and share the first kiss of the season.

The date is rained out, which upsets Justin,

Day two has lots of connections forming.

Hakeem is attracted to Bailey, but is nervous about approaching her, so he writes her a note. Since this is the fifth grade. Not gonna lie, it is actually kind of cute. However, she is not at all into him.

Dale is here! OMG! Every girl sets their sights on him. The guys feel the competition and are not happy.

Dale gets a date card for an afternoon cruise. Needless to say, all the girls want to win that date.

More mingling and chit chat….

Men over the age of 35 are sleepier….the more you know. Thanks, Kat!

Dale chooses Kat for the date. Zoe is ready to play ball.

Jonathon compares Alexe to a middle school crush. She admits she won’t date younger.

He still likes Kat but is keeping his options open.

Zoe can also see herself with Brian, but wants Dale.

The cruise date is rocky….literally. Kat is scared she will get sick….so she…..makes out with Dale.

Exercise one! There are silhouettes with people’s favorite things and everyone must place a heart on ones they agree with and an X on ones they find to be red flags.

Hakeem and Ricky are fighting over being called vanilla and I have no clue what to do with any of this information. Then everyone’s identity is revealed and I don’t care because this was completely pointless.

Sam, who was the villain on Jenn’s season arrives. He is given a date card.

Everyone us excited for the Goldens to arrive.

Bailey and Jeremy make out.

Sam talks to Jess, upsetting Spencer.

Everyone is more or less saying they like each other, but want to keep their options open and, like, isn’t that the whole point of this show?

There is also a lot of making out. Alexe and Ricky have some nice chemistry. WOW.

Sam and Jess have some date where they disrobe and get their energies cleansed.

As much as she likes the date, Jess wishes she were with Spencer….for a bit, then she seems to be thinking of Sam? So they make out.

More couples make out.

Bailey and Jeremy seem to have a nice connection and make out a lot.

Kyle is jealous because he seems to like Bailey.

Lexi finally gets her date with Justin. They don’t seem to have much in common, but he is trying to make the most of it. She is nervous and wants to explore things further….so they make out in the pool.

Jess wants Spencer to try harder to win her over in his love triangle.

Jesse tells them to mingle one last time before the rose ceremony.

There is a lot of worry, anxiety and tension.

Rose Ceremony Time:

Lexi—Justin

Zoe—Brian

Kat—Dale

Jess—Spencer

Bailey—Jeremy

Alexe—Jonathon

Ricky, Sam, Hakeem and Kyle are all going home.

More next week, stay tuned.