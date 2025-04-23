Bachelor in Paradise Announces Season Ten News
TV News

Bachelor in Paradise Announces Season Ten News

Sammi Turano

Bachelor in Paradise Announces Season Ten News

 

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, “Bachelor in Paradise” returns for its milestone 10th season this summer with breakout fan favorites from “The Bachelor” franchise heading to a new paradise, Costa Rica. Unforgettable moments will be served with a twist with Wells Adams returning as bartender, joined by Hannah Brown bringing the bubbly to rose ceremonies in the all-new Champagne Lounge.

As previously announced, fan favorites from the Golden seasons are joining the fun, proving once again that age is just a number, as they bring their experience and a little extra spice to show the younger crowd how it’s done.

The following fan favorites have been previously announced to hit the beach for “Bachelor in Paradise” season 10:

  • Leslie Fhima (“The Golden Bachelor”)
  • Gary Levingston (“The Golden Bachelorette”)
  • Zoe McGrady (“The Bachelor” S29)
  • Hakeem Moulton (“The Bachelorette” S21)
  • Jonathon Johnson (“The Bachelorette” S21)

Follow “Bachelor in Paradise” (#BachelorInParadise) on InstagramXTikTokYouTube and Facebook.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Bachelor in Paradise 2023 Cast Announced
  2. The Golden Bachelor Cast Revealed
  3. Bachelor in Paradise 9 Premiere Snark and Highlights
  4. Bachelor in Paradise Snark and Highlights for 10/5/2023
Additionally, the ad bar seamlessly integrates with martin’s ai blogs, providing an additional monetization opportunity.