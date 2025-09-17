America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/16/2025

Tonight is semifinals night on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Nine acts will compete for a chance to make it into the finale next week.

As always, Terry Crews hosts, while Mel B, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara judge.

TT Boys: Tonight, they work with fire and blindfolds for their act. As always it has me on the edge of my seat the entire time. Just when I think that they can’t top their act, they turn around and surprise us. They also have their routine set to Red Hot Chili Peppers, which makes it even better….AND a counter to count how many flips are done.

The judges think they are magnificent and think America will vote for them.

Zak Mirz: His act tonight tells the story of his relationship with his dad as he performs another magic trick using bubbles and a scroll. It is hard to follow since there is so much going on between the act and story, but it is enjoyable.

Simon is not a fan, but the others enjoy it.

Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir: Tonight, they sing No One by Alicia Keys and it is incredible to see how they are able to stay in sync as they harmonize their vocals. It is such a good rendition of the song and is right up there with the OG version.

The judges love it and how it makes them all so happy.

Chris Turner: He bases his freestyle rap on random objects the judges and audience have with them, including a hat, a notebook, a fan, tea, makeup and a tampon.

The judges think that this is the best act of the night and could potentially win.

Unreal Crew: Their routine tonight offers acrobatics, spider webs, snakes and incredible dance moves that are next level. I have no idea how they managed to do better than their last routine, but wow, did they ever do it!

The judges think they should be proud of themselves for how well they did tonight.

Bay Melnick Virgolino: He does a rendition of Born to Be Wild by Steppenwolf (which is also being featured on DWTS tonight) while playing the guitar. While the guitar playing overpowers the singing, the whole thing is just so interesting to watch because he is so young, but has star power for days.

The judges think he is amazing and born to do this, but want him to also be a kid. (well, Mel B does!)

Sirca Marea: They do the routine wearing blindfolds, only relying on their other senses as they do the routine….it has me in awe from start to finish, How they did this is beyond me, but I love it!

The judges think it was sexy, amazing and FIRE!

Jessica Sanchez: She sings Golden Hour by JVKE, which is symbolic of her doing things all on her own. Her voice is incredible and her stage presence is second to none. WOW.

Howie is not a fan, but the others seem to love her.

Leo High School Choir: Tonight, they sing Centuries by Fall Out Boy. They are definitely one of the best acts of the night between the performance itself, the harmonies and everything in between.

The judges think they are amazing and want to hear more.

Light Wire: Their dance tonight has a sea theme that is unique, fun and filled with great technique. I have no idea how they pulled all this off, but I am in awe of them.

The judges think it was spectacular and mesmerizing.

Jourdan Blue: He ends the night by singing Stargazing by Myles Smith. It is the perfect way to end the night and proves that there is no way he is going anywhere…with or without the show. This guy is going places!

The judges love him and think there is no better singer on the show.

Results tomorrow, stay tuned!