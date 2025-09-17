Dancing With the Stars Recap for 9/16/2025

Tonight is the season 34 premiere of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. Fourteen new stars are in the ballroom to test out their dancing skills in hopes of winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Alfonso Ribiero and Julianne Hough host, while Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba* and Bruno Tonioli judge.

*Carrie Ann Inaba announced via social media that she will be sitting out tonight due to illness. Get well soon, Carrie Ann!

After a fabulous opening number, we get down to business.

Star: Jordan Chiles

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast

Pro: Ezra Sosa

Dance: Salsa

Song: Break My Soul by Beyonce

Sammi: The salsa is fun, sassy and really showcases her personality. For the first time on the dance floor, she really knows how to work it and work it well! What a way to begin the season.

Derek: It was an amazing first dance, but she needs to keep the integrity of the dance.

Bruno: He loves the little spice girl coming out, but she needs to work those hips.

Score: 5-5=10/20

Star: Dylan Efron

Claim to Fame: Traitors star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Milkshake by Kelis

Sammi: What a great cha cha cha! For someone who wasn’t into this kind of thing, he is doing amazing! That was sexy, hot, fun and full of fantastic footwork and content.

Bruno: It was first class butt shaking, but there were some inconsistent moments.

Derek: It was a nice surprise for the dance itself, but work on the content and being a leading man.

Score: 5-5=10/20

Star: Elaine Hendrix

Claim to Fame: 90s Icon and activist

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Women by Kesha

Sammi: She channeled Meredith Blake! OMG, I love this already. Although her dance career was cut short, she still has the moves and musicality on the dance floor. That was incredible and I love how it had the right amount of sass and technique.

Derek: She is fantastic, but she needs to work on finishing movements.

Bruno: She was sassy, sexy and classy, but work on the shoulders.

Score: 6-6=12/20

Star: Whitney Leavitt

Claim to Fame: Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Tango

Song: Golden by Huntr/X

Sammi: She is such a wonderful surprise. I don’t know what I was expecting since I wasn’t really watching her show, but WOW, she has beautiful lines and musicality. We may need to watch out for her this season.

Bruno: The devil wears tango tonight! It was elegant and fantastic.

Derek: It was beautiful, but maintain the frame.

Score: 7-8=15/20

Star: Baron Davis

Claim to Fame: NBA star

Pro: Britt Stewart

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: U Can’t Touch This by MC Hammer

Sammi: OMG, he is so cute and fun! He’s got moves and rhythm for days and just seems to be having a blast out there. I smiled the entire time and was so sad to see it end.

Derek: He crushed it and cannot wait to see what’s next.

Bruno: He also loved it and offers some places to improve.

Score: 5-5=10/20

Star: Alix Earles

Claim to Fame: Influencer

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Circus by Britney Spears

Sammi: She seems like she is having a ton of fun out there and has the steps for a proper cha cha cha. I do admit she seems a bit nervous, but overall, it was a job well done.

Bruno: She did very well and has the legs for this. He offers places to improve.

Derek: It was sharp, clean, precise and confident. He also offers places to improve.

Score: 7-6=13/20

Star: Scott Hoying

Claim to Fame: Pentatonix star

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Tango

Song: Abracadabra by Lady Gaga

Sammi: They are adorable! He also seems a bit nervous, but he also seems to putting his all into this and having the time of his life.

Derek: He really enjoyed it, but work on the arms.

Bruno: There should be more tango content.

Score: 5-5=10/20

Star: Danielle Fishel

Claim to Fame: Boy Meets World Star

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Tango

Song: What Doesn’t kill You (Makes You Stronger) by Kelly Clarkson

Sammi: She is definitely giving Ariana Madix, you know, minus the whole Scandoval thing. Seriously though, she reminds me a lot of Ariana when she was with Pasha in terms of her dancing and how GOOD she is….the technique, the chemistry between them….it is HOT!

Bruno: Well done with wonderful sense of movement….she should be proud.

Derek: It was like a breath of fresh air, but watch the shoulders.

Score: 6-6=12/20

Star: Jen Affleck

Claim to Fame: Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star

Pro: Jan Ravnik

Dance: Salsa

Song: NuevaYol by Bad Bunny

Sammi: She has spirit, she has style, she has flair….she did the salsa! It is a sassy, flirty dance with fun flips and moves, but her smile is what makes the entire performance.

Derek: The lifts slowed it down, but it was a great first dance.

Bruno: Put some welly into it because she’s got it.

Score: 6-6=12/20

Star: Corey Feldman

Claim to Fame: 80s Icon

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Tango

Song: Still Rock and Roll to Me by Billy Joel

Sammi: He seems to really be concentrating on the moves at the beginning, but that solo was so fun to watch. He’s got some sense of humor and I think he is quite entertaining.

Bruno: It was a great performance, but clean up the technique.

Derek: The performance was fun to watch, but there is work to be done.

Score: 4-5=9/20

Star: Lauren Jauregui

Claim to Fame: Fifth Harmony star

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Tango

Song: Yes, And? By Ariana Grande

Sammi: This is my favorite routine of the night so far. She has it all….the moves, the technique, the musicality, the spirit….she is the whole package, baby!

Derek: He loves it, but points out places to improve.

Bruno: Work on finishing movements, but it was a job well done.

Score: 7-6=13/20

Star: Andy Richter

Claim to Fame: Comedian and actor

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Hold On, I’m Coming by Sam and Dave

Sammi: He is just a joy to watch….so adorable and a ball of energy. He reminds me of the fun dad at the BBQ who dances while at the grill and handing out hot dogs and hamburgers. He definitely has the personality for this show.

Bruno: The timing was off, but he loves his spirit.

Derek: He loves seeing his joy and loved watching him dance.

Score: 5-4=9/20

Star: Hilaria Baldwin

Claim to Fame: Reality star, wellness influencer and author

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez

Sammi: She definitely has moves and spunk on the dance floor. I also love their chemistry.

Derek: It was the best cha cha cha from a mother of seven.

Bruno: She really went for it tonight.

Score: 7-7=14/20

Star: Robert Irwin

Claim to Fame: TV personality and wildlife conservationist

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Jive

Song: Born to Be Wild by Steppenwolf

Sammi: What a way to end the night! He is adorable and seems to be having a blast doing this….plus he has the dance moves to boot! Plus, he ended by hugging Bindi!

Bruno: It was GREAT, wild and wonderful.

Derek: That was the best first dance on the show.

Score: 8-7=15/20

More next week, stay tuned!