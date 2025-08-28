America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/27/2025

Tonight is the second results show night on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Last night, we saw Mama Duke get Mel B’s Golden Buzzer and go to the finals.

Terry Crews hosts, Mel B, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara judge.

After a recap of last night, we get down to business.

Leo High School Choir vs. Boston Dynamics: Leo High School Choir moves on, Boston Dynamics goes home.

Jonglissimo vs. Alain Simonov: Jonglissimo goes on, Alain is eliminated.

Unreal vs. Alex Zinger: Unreal moves on, Alex is eliminated.

EDT Dance Team vs. Duo Stardust: Duo Stardust moves on, EDT Dance Team goes home.

Bay Melnick Vigilio vs. Ben Hightower: Bay moves on, Ben goes home.

After a performance from Flau’jae, we get on to the final three results.

Unreal, Bay and Le High School Choir all move on.

More next week, stay tuned.