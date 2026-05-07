American Housewife Star Daniel DiMaggio Talks to TVGrapevine

Daniel DiMaggio is one of the most recognizable teen stars on television today. He plays the role of Oliver Otto on the hit ABC series American Housewife. He has also appeared on TV shows and movies such as Supergirl, Daddy’s Home 2 and Burn Notice. He may be young, but he is well on his way to joining the ranks of other Hollywood greats.

Daniel recently took time out of his busy schedule to talk to TVGrapevine. Below are some of the highlights from our chat.

1. American Housewife tells the story of a suburban mom who is trying to fit in with the other moms in her kids’ school. Daniel likes how the show is about fitting in and that it is relatable for the viewers. He also enjoys the fact that his own character is relatable to kids his own age.

2. He describes Oliver as a sarcastic guy who is maturing as the series progresses. He now has a girlfriend and is preparing for his future, especially when it comes to college. However, he is still trying to live in the moment and enjoy his life as it happens. Daniel is also enjoying the relationship between Oliver and his mom Katie(played by Katy Mixon). He says that while they have a love/hate relationship, Oliver is finally beginning to respect her as a mom .

3. Daniel would love to have Ryan Reynolds guest star on the show at some point. He also wants to see some comedians appear on the show as well, but isn’t picky on which ones. He admits that other than this, he hasn’t given much thought to people he wants to have on as guest stars. He says at this point, it would really depend on what direction the writers take the characters in the future.

4. As for his future, Daniel biggest dream is to land a leading role in a movie. While he isn’t sure exactly the kind of role he would like to play at this point, he knows that he would like to do some sort of dramatic role. He says that as he gets older, he has a new perspective on things and looks forward to what happens in the future.

5. Fans would be surprised to know that Daniel completed the LA half marathon when he was only in the seventh grade. He says it was an item that was on his bucket list and he is thrilled he got to check it off. He admits that it was tough, but his perseverance and determination got him through once he started training. He knew quitting was not an option and never looked back once he began the journey.

American Housewife airs Tuesdays at 8pm, only on ABC.