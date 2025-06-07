Advanced Tickets for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 On Sale

Today, Marvel Studios announced that advance tickets are now on sale for the highly anticipated third and final film of James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, fans can be among the first to see “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” by attending the exclusive “The IMAX Guardians of the Galaxy Marathon.” Experience all three films back on the big screen in IMAX and receive an exclusive, commemorative poster & lanyard. Check your local listings for a participating IMAX theatre near you. Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will fill the entire IMAX screen as intended by director James Gunn, allowing moviegoers to experience more of the images with unprecedented detail and clarity. Combined with next generation IMAX precision sound, audiences are in for a truly spectacular and immersive experience. Get your tickets now!

Revealed by James Gunn earlier this morning, the track list for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is a collection of 17 songs and is set for release on CD and Digital Download May 3. The soundtrack will also be available on 12″ 2-LP vinyl on May 5 and will be followed by the cassette version on July 7. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Original Score digital album featuring music by composer John Murphy (“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” “Suicide Squad”) will be released on May 3. Listen to the Guardians of the Galaxy: The Official Mixtape playlist here. Pre-order the Vinyl here. Pre-order the CD here.

Check out the TV Spot, Track List poster, IMAX “Guardians of the Galaxy” Marathon poster and more!

Advance tickets for both Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and the IMAX “Guardians of the Galaxy” Marathon are on sale everywhere tickets are sold, including Fandango.

In Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.

James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” opens in U.S. theaters on May 5.