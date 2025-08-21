Celebrating 20 Years of Practical Magic

By Meghan Mclaughlin

Brownies for breakfast and midnight margaritas , put them together and what do you get? Practical magic! Two young girls who have lost their parents end up being raised by their Aunts, who are witches and help them develop their craft. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman play sisters blessed with the talent of magic. Sandra, who plays Sally, is love shy and scared to admit her real powers. Nicole, who plays Jillian, is love sick for all the wrong men. When Jillian finds herself with an abusive, controlling man she turns to her sister for help. Using an herb called Belladonna, they try to drug Jillian’s abusive boyfriend to get away from him and accidentally kill him. They try to cover up their mistake first with magic, but when a police officer shows up looking for Jillian’s abusive ex-boyfriend who is a person of interest in at least one murder, they end up finding out the truth may be their only way out. Things get even more complicated when they discover that the police officer actually fits the description of a love spell that Sally made when she was little.

This movie is filled with moments of heartache watching Sally lose her husband and father of their two daughters, because of a curse that is on any man who marries an Owens woman, joy from watching Sally fall back in love with someone she thought was so perfect he couldn’t possibly exist, and love between sisters who, no matter what, were always there for each other and always will be. If you want a movie to make you laugh, cry, and start a new tradition of brownies for breakfast, this is your flick! Besides, who doesn’t want to start having midnight margarita’s at their own house? Just remember when a broom falls it means company’s coming, always throw spilled salt over your left shoulder, keep rosemary by your garden gate, add pepper to your mashed potatoes, plant roses and lavender for luck, and fall in love whenever you can!