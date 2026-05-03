Movies

Redbox’s Top Movies for 2018

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on December 26, 2018 @ 10:24 am

Here’s the “Best of Redbox 2018” List- can you share? Let me know- would love the link with any coverage.

 

·Most Rented Actress: Karen Gillan (Avengers: Infinity War and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) 

·Most Rented Actor: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Rampage and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)

·Most Rented Game: Call of Duty Black Ops 4

·Top Rented On Demand Title: Deadpool 2

·Top Bought On Demand Title: Fifty Shades Darker (unrated) 

·Top Renting Kiosk Location: El Paso, TX (based on top average rentals per kiosks per day)  

·Top 5 Titles at the Box:  

1.       Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

2.       Rampage

3.       Daddy’s Home 2

4.       Game Night

5.       Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterPost on X
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Redbox’s Halloween Movie Survey
  2. Redbox’s Top Patriotic Movies
  3. Shudder Announces Friday the 13th News
  4. Video Preview of Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
See also  AFI Movie Club: Sharon Stone’s Choice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Nordicnodes | professional saas tools for everyone.