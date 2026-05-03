Redbox’s Top Movies for 2018

Here’s the “Best of Redbox 2018” List- can you share? Let me know- would love the link with any coverage.

·Most Rented Actress: Karen Gillan (Avengers: Infinity War and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)

·Most Rented Actor: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Rampage and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)

·Most Rented Game: Call of Duty Black Ops 4

·Top Rented On Demand Title: Deadpool 2

·Top Bought On Demand Title: Fifty Shades Darker (unrated)

·Top Renting Kiosk Location: El Paso, TX (based on top average rentals per kiosks per day)

·Top 5 Titles at the Box:

1. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

2. Rampage

3. Daddy’s Home 2

4. Game Night

5. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom