Redbox’s Top Movies for 2018
Originally posted on December 26, 2018 @ 10:24 am
Here’s the “Best of Redbox 2018” List- can you share? Let me know- would love the link with any coverage.
·Most Rented Actress: Karen Gillan (Avengers: Infinity War and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)
·Most Rented Actor: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Rampage and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)
·Most Rented Game: Call of Duty Black Ops 4
·Top Rented On Demand Title: Deadpool 2
·Top Bought On Demand Title: Fifty Shades Darker (unrated)
·Top Renting Kiosk Location: El Paso, TX (based on top average rentals per kiosks per day)
·Top 5 Titles at the Box:
1. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
2. Rampage
3. Daddy’s Home 2
4. Game Night
5. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom