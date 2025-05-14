Will Trent Finale Recap for Listening to a Heartbeat

-We are picking up right where we left off from last week. Michael sent his kids to his ex-wife’s as he updates everyone on what is happening.

-Will is terrified for Betty and Nico, who can’t breathe. Michael gets her help and the nurse lets Betty stay with them as they are wheeled into the ER.

-Amanda thinks Sheriff Caleb knows more than he is saying while Will freaks out. He asks Michael about Roy and heads to the hospital with Sheriff Caleb, even though Amanda says she will take him off the case.

-Seth calls Angie and says that he isn’t sure what is happening but will send her his sister’s info and still support any decision she makes about the baby. He also loves her and the feeling is mutual.

-Will checks out Roy’s tent and realizes the contamination is coming from the takeout containers.

-Amanda has a press conference about the poisonous takeout containers and makes Faith and Angie focus as they make a connection between suspects using a smiley face laser pointer.

-Faith takes over for Angie investigating so she can be safe with her baby. However, Angie feels pains. If they make her lose the baby, I am going to cry.

-Will and Sheriff Caleb question suspects.

-Angie is bleeding and thinks she lost her baby. Faith calms her down and promises to check in soon.

-There is a phase two of the terrorist plan and Sheriff Caleb attacks Vince until he gives answers. Vince says people are getting what they deserved, and salvation will take over.

-There is a lead on the lab and Michael says the GPS is broken, only to be shot sown. The police station is also attacked by Founder’s Front. Doyle is killed as they look for Amanda. She tells Will to do what he has to do as she steps in to save her people.

-The terrorists want Vince in exchange for Amanda….or she dies.

-Will wants to save Amanda, but is told they need to focus on storming the lab and stopping the attack from going further.

-Another officer is in bad shape….but it is actually a Founder’s Front member in disguise. They also find a sports team they must now rescue.

-Sheriff Caleb tries to talk to Will, who talks about how he used to imagine what his parents were like, causing the two of them to fight.

-I gave an owie to a terrorist made me laugh harder than it should have.

-No one has seen Angie, so Will texts her to say he wants her to stay safe. He tries to say more, but the voice to text cuts off.

-The shoot out continues as the sports girls whine about losing their game and having to pee. They also help out as Michael shoots….leading to him getting hit on by one of the girls.

-Angie is in the ceiling with her laser pointer while Amanda talks one of the terrorists down.

-Angie talks to her baby as she tries to save the day.

-A sniper team is formed as Angie continues her Charlie’s Angels plan.

-Will and Sheriff Caleb continue to investigate and find Vince’s dad. Sheriff Caleb tries to talk to him as they find Ben, who fills him in on the plan as he and Will try to take him and the other terrorists down. As they do this, Sheriff Caleb tells Will about falling in love with his mom and how he didn’t even know he existed and how he was ghosted. They also make dinner plans as Vince’s dad screams about the TV.

-Michael and Franklin continue with the shootout, but know they are running out of time and supplies. They find some in the truck to use and throw….with the help of the girls…who are archery champs. Even though they snipe at each other, they come up with a plan.

-Amanda is slapped by the terrorist as Angie continues with her plan of calling Will….with We Are Never Ever Ever Getting Back Together by Taylor Swift as the ringtone. It works and she kills one terrorist and the ladies run for cover.

-The girls shoot their shots and become champs in a new sense of the word. However, there is a sniper from the side, so Michael decides to be the hero and draw him out.

-Amanda is shot. The terrorists are all down. Angie calls for help.

-Michael goes to rescue them as he, Faith and Franklin make tumor puns. There is little hope until Will kills the final sniper by hitting him with the car. Cheers and hugs all around!

-Nico is going to be fine! But where is Betty?

-Angie has Betty and she is fine!

-Amanda just got out of surgery and it is still really bad.

-Angie still isn’t sure if she lost the baby. Will is there for her as she finds out the baby is going to be fine.

-Anyone else think there is a chance Will could be the baby daddy? Didn’t they get together at one point this season?

-Seth checks on Angie and they decide to keep the baby. Will and Betty leave.

-Michael goes to get a beer and passes out…..having a seizure. Faith calls 911.

-Will and Betty check on Amanda as he thanks her and calls her family.

-That is a wrap until 2026!