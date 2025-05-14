Lifetime Announces It’s a Wonderful Lifetime News

It’s a Wonderful Lifetime programming event, kicking off November 5th with new movies every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday all season long! Lifetime is the place to be for holiday cheer, featuring your favorite talent both on the screen and behind the scenes! Melissa Joan Hart executive produces and directs her fourth Lifetime movie with Santa Bootcamp. Sarah Drew writes and executive produces Reindeer Games Homecoming. Kelsey Grammer, Mario Lopez, Jana Kramer, Brooke Elliott , Keshia Knight Pulliam, and Kirk Franklin all pull double duty this year by starring in and executive producing their films. Additionally, EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg executive produces A New Orleans Noel and 7-time Grammy Award Winner, Toni Braxton, serves as executive producer on A Christmas Spark. Get ready for the most joyful holiday season yet! Lifetime announces its holiday movie slate for the network’s annualprogramming event, kicking offwith new movies every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday all season long! Lifetime is the place to be for holiday cheer, featuring your favorite talent both on the screen and behind the scenes!executive produces and directs her fourth Lifetime movie with Santa Bootcamp.writes and executive produces Reindeer Games Homecoming., andall pull double duty this year by starring in and executive producing their films. Additionally, EGOT winnerexecutive produces A New Orleans Noel and 7-time Grammy Award Winner,, serves as executive producer on A Christmas Spark. In case that’s not enough excitement for you – get ready for It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Holiday Movie Preview hosted by Sarah Drew! This special will highlight Lifetime’s upcoming 2022 Christmas Movies and will premiere on Lifetime VOD October 27th. Grab a cup of cocoa and enjoy sneak peeks, cast interviews and behind the scenes footage from this year’s holiday line up. November 5th, the Lifetime app and Lifetime VOD will showcase over 40 Lifetime November 4th, Lifetime Movie Club will also have 40 of Lifetime’s best holiday movies available to stream commercial-free! With different ways to watch and get into the holiday spirit, beginningandwill showcase over 40 Lifetime favorite holiday titles. Startingwill also have 40 of Lifetime’s best holiday movies available to stream commercial-free! The full slate includes: