Will Trent Recap for 3/5/2024

-Why do I have a feeling Lipstick Lady is going to die?

-Of course this was a ploy for her to get kidnapped and/or killed.

-Angie is back in action…..woohoo!

-BETTY!!!!

-Will helping Angie is so sweet. The two of them have such a beautiful, loving chemistry.

-Will not talking about the explosion is only going to do more harm than good.

-‘You look like a mushroom.’

-The dude told them to wear hard hats, yet none of them, including him listened.

-Nun chucks, condoms, pacifiers….what the hell kind of place is this?

-Death by doorknob was so not on my bingo card.

-A second victim, this time shot to death….what is happening?

-The one who left the purse behind is pregnant…or so it seems.

-So Lipstick Lady is alive, but killed her attacker in self-defense…..and it seems like the attacker also killed the second victim?

-Angie is back in action and already on assignment. Her welcome back party didn’t last long!

-Lipstick Lady is named Isabella and a dude named Dale lured her to the building to attack her….and now someone might finish the job. She is also pregnant.

-Angie and Michael are in the morgue to investigate a guy named Ted who was poisoned and died of a heart attack.

-Pete the coroner giving out the name of his divorce lawyer while in the morgue was….a choice.

-The one protecting Isabella is named Conrad…..I am confused as to how the Pastor fits into all of this?

-Ted’s brother Joel is being questioned about his death….on his birthday. That really sucks.

-Will thinks Pastor Reggie is hiding something….and to be honest, I do too.

-What was that paper Faith found?

-That scene with Pastor Reggie and the lady seems to have some sort of significance.

-Are the Spanish lessons significant as well?

-Either Pastor Reggie is going to help Will heal or he is involved in the killings/Isabella’s disappearance.

-Okay, now I think the internship is somehow connected. My guess is she had an affair with the councilman and he is the baby daddy and therefore tried to get her killed/disappear.

-This therapy called aufgusses looks quite interesting, not gonna lie, I would give it a try….

-Ted was going to open his own aufguess place, backed out and his partner most likely got pissed off and killed him?

-Leonard Parker, a man whose prints were on the knife has a rap sheet a mile long is none other than out friend the pastor….Reggie. That is a twist I never saw coming.

-Is Wolfie the dumbest criminal ever to let them in with evidence in plain sight?

-I KNEW Pastor Reggie knew where Isabella was….but didn’t expect him to protect her.

-Conrad followed Isabella to protect her, but ended up getting killed to save her.

-How much do you want to bet Isabella escaped? Or kidnapped?

-Yep!

-Why didn’t Joel say that their dad died? Is it connected to Ted’s death?

-THE WIFE WAS BEHIND IT ALL AND KILLED THE COUNCILMAN! I knew he was the baby daddy, but didn’t expect the wife to be the killer.

-Of course, Isabella is in labor with a lunatic running around with a gun.

-Will delivering Isabella’s baby is such a cliche, but hilarious AF.

-Faith arrests the crazy wife as the baby is being born.

-Will is so sweet with the baby.

-IT’S A BOY!!!

-Oh, I hope Isabella is really going to be okay.

-Will’s reaction is so moving.

-Joel and Ted’s dad isn’t dead, but in hospice.

-Joel killed Ted to get more money and because Ted didn’t take care of the dad?

-I have a feeling Michael and Angie are meant to be endgame…..once he divorces Gina.

-Isabella is okay!

-Pastor Reggie is going to prison for his old crimes.

-Amanda and Will are so sweet as friends. I love their relationship.

-More next week, stay tuned.