The Mega Brands That Built America Recap for 7/6/2025

-This week’s episode of The Mega Brands That Built America is titled Photo Bombs and tells the story of Kodak vs. Polaroid.

-In the 1940s, Kodak was dominating the photography industry and worth over $269 million.

-At the time, photography used huge cameras, darkrooms, tripods and was very expensive. Exposure was long so people were using neck braces to remain still.

-The Kodak Brownie was released in 1900 for one dollar and is considered the first point and shoot camera.

-Kodak would then get into the film industry. Albert Chapman was the man in charge at the time and came out with Kodachrome. They were also the only ones to sell camera film.

-Walter Fallon, who worked with Albert, wanted to take it to the next level. Albert was not interested.

-Edwin Land was the Steve Jobs of the 1940s and developed a polarized lens to reduce glare. Enter Polaroid! However, it was first used in sunglasses and polarized glasses in WWII.

-Edwin wanted to take the company to the next level and it wasn’t until her daughter asked why pictures took so long to develop. This would change the course of photography forever.

-Together with Bill McCune, Edwin worked on how to make Edwin’s daughter’s question into something people could use. The two decide to talk to Kodak to see if they can make it happen.

-The plan is to make a camera that develops the pictures instantly, using Kodak film and chemistry. It took longer than expected and before long, Polaroid was going under due to the war ending and their products not being needed.

-Edwin wants the camera to be easy to use and carry, but Bill thinks it is impossible. All seems lost until they realize they can attach a pod into the negative….all thanks to Bill putting sugar into his coffee.

-After four years and a million dollars, the idea is a reality. The Polaroid Land Camera debuts in November 1947 and sells all 56 units in one day, including the dummy camera.

-The Polaroid is a HIT and people cannot get enough of it. They patent the idea, and the company is worth millions…with the camera being their top product. One million are sold by 1956.

-At the time, the pictures are only in black and white, so Polaroid goes to Kodak once again to find a way to make color photos. Kodak already sells color film, but Edwin and Bill want it for their instant cameras. The men make a deal with Walter and Albert, who think they are just buying film.

-Walter thinks this Polaroid is becoming a competition and worries about the future of Kodak.

-By the 1960s, Walter is trying to win back customers and invent a new camera that allows people to always use good lighting and take good photos. Enter the automatic flash!

-This camera is released and sold for only $16. It is a hit and Kodak’s biggest hit camera.

-Polaroid releases color film and makes the company worth $500 million.

-The camera industry is worth billions by 1969.

-Both companies are in stiff competition.

-Albert retires at this point, while Walter plans on taking down Polaroid, so he cancels his deal with them, putting the companies at odds with one another.

-Edwin and Bill decide to find a way to not only make their own film, but to also make a less cumbersome camera. They toss around ideas, including how to develop film in broad daylight.

-Walter decides to come out with his own instant camera but struggles with the idea.

-Bill comes up with the collapsable camera for Polaroid, which Edwin loves. It also develops the picture right away, thanks to opacification technology. The only issue is the thick border…which Edwin decides to use to their advantage….by adding a caption.

-It is released in 1972 and despite its steep price, becomes a hit.

-Walter is not happy about this and tries to figure out how to compete with this new camera and beat Polaroid at its own game. He goes all in on making his own version of the camera.

-However, due to Polaroid’s patents, this causes a lot of issues. They are able to release their own instant cameras, but despite their low prices, it is a dud.

-People called this new camera the Kodak Polaroid, which upset both companies. Cue a lawsuit!

-The lawsuit takes over Edwin’s life, causing the company and product to suffer. Bill is not happy about this and tries to convince Edwin that they need to keep coming out with the next big thing. He even offers to take over the company so Edwin can focus on the lawsuit.

-Edwin leaves the company and Bill takes over.

-Back at Kodak, the idea of the first filmless–aka digital–camera comes to fruition. However, the idea is soon abandoned.

-Bill, for his part, invents a cheaper version of the Polaroid, aka the One Step. This is a hit because people can afford them and makes the company worth billions.

-Disposable cameras and one hour film labs come out, making photography more popular.

-Apple would invent the first digital camera, with more companies following suit.

-Both Polaroid and Kodak would eventually file for bankruptcy.

-Polaroid Now allowed the company to make a comeback and lives on with the Instagram logo. It and Kodak are both worth billions, as is the camera industry as a whole.