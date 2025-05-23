Dancing With The Stars 31 Recap for 11/21/2022: Who Won The Mirrorball?
Dancing With The Stars 31 Recap for 11/21/2022: Who Won The Mirrorball?

Dancing With The Stars 31 Recap for 11/21/2022: Who Won The Mirrorball?

Tonight is FINALE Night on Dancing With The Stars

 

After an opening number and a dance from the firt four eliminated couples, we get down to business.

 

Round 1: REDEMPTION

 

Celebrity: Shangela

Claim to Fame: Ru Paul Drag Queen Star

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Queen Bee by Rochelle Diamante

Sammi: Bruno is coaching them—this is going to be EPIC AF! This old school Vaudville theme is amazing. It really showcases Shangela’s personality and growth as a dancer. I smiled from start to finish!

Bruno: It was a sparkling performance and he loved every moment.

Carrie Ann: She has come so far, despite one mistake.

Len: It was a vast improvement from their firstr quickstep.

Derek: She burst open the door for possibilities and it was fantastic.

Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40

 

 

Celebrity: Wayne Brady

Claim to Fame: Actor and Host

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Your Love Keeps Lifitng Me Higher by Jackie Wilson

Sammi: Len is coaching them. They certainly improved this time around and it was a joy to watch. He really took Len’s words to heart and put it into the performance.

Len: It needed more flow, but it had lots of joy.

Derek: it was enjoyable to watch.

Bruno: He is a leading man.

Carrie Ann: He improved and looks more balanced when he dances.

Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40

 

Cheryl Burke does a farewell dance, while the next four eliminated couples follow with their own group dance.

 

 

Celebrity: Charli D’Amelio

Claim to Fame: TikTok star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Jive

Song:Grown by Little Mix

Sammi: Carrie Ann is their coach. The dance is next level….there is no other way to describe how good it is….just WOW.

Carrie Ann: It was remarkable.

Len: This was even better than the first and that one was fantastic in the first place.

Derek: He loves the nuance and detail.

Bruno: She is the queen of jive!

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!

 

Selma and Sasha dance while Jordin Sparks sings.

 

 

Celebrity: Gabby Windey

Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance:  Cha cha cha

Song: I Like It [Like That] by Pete Rodriguez

Sammi: She has shown so much growth this entire season. Derek coached them and took their originally good dance and made it even better. The vast improement is obvious!

Derek: She really redeemed herself.

Bruno: It was STUNNING!

Carrie Ann: It was her coolest dance filled with confidence.

Len:He loved the technique and chemistry.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE

The final four eliminated couples dance one last time. Len is given a special farewell tribute and his own mirrorball trophy.

 

 

ROUND 2: FREESTYLE

 

Celebrity: Wayne Brady

Claim to Fame: Actor and Host

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance:  Freestyle

Song: Get Up by Ciara feat. Chamillionaire and 24K Magic by Bruno Mars

Sammi: WOW. They really brought everything to the floor tonight….it had hip hop, it had Latin, it had power….everything was there to make it a show stopping freestyle.

Len: He liked the Latin aspects of the dance.

Derek: He is a fan for life.

Bruno: He performs like the greatest showman.

Carrie Ann: He is off the charts!

Scores: PERFECT SCORE

 

 

Celebrity: Charli D’Amelio

Claim to Fame: TikTok star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Freestyle

Song: Us Again by Pinar Toprak

Sammi: It was a beautiful performance and showcases her talent…..but it was not what I was expecting from them….I think I expected more drama and fun like his Super Mario freesyle with Sadie. Regardless, it was a good dance.

Derek: He loves their bond.

Bruno: It celebrated dance in all formes.

Carrie Ann: She is beyond moving when it comes to dancing.

Len: it was spectacular.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE

 

 

Celebrity: Gabby Windey

Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance:  Freestyle

Song: Cell Bock Tango from Chicago

Sammi: This is a great dance and really shows Gabby’s growth, but this song is one of the most overused songs on the show. I do love the chemistry and choreography in the routine and think that this is the one that really made her shine.

Bruno: It was leathally hot.

Carrie Ann: She was impressive tonight.

Len: She had so much chraisma.

Derek: He loved it from start to finish.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE

 

 

Celebrity: Shangela

Claim to Fame: Ru Paul Drag Queen Star

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Freestyle

Song: Survivor by Destiny’s Child and Call Me Mother by RuPaul

Sammi: This is by far one of the best, most powerful freestyles of all time. I am in awe and loved every single moment. WOW. The chicken balanced it out with humor and this was IT!!!! Gleb as Natasha was an amazing touch!

Carrie Ann: She transforms generations.

Len: He was mesmerized.

Derek: He could not picture a better way to end the season.

Bruno: He feels like he won the lottery.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!

 

Fourth place: Shangela and Gleb

Third place: Wayne and Witney

Second Place: Gabby and Val

Winner: Charli and Mark

 

Congratulations to our new champions!

 

More next season, stay tuned!

