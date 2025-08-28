Weis Markets Donuts Review

It is no secret that I love sweets. Cookies, candies, donuts, cakes…if it is sweet, it belongs in my belly.

I recently discovered Insider was doing a series on ranking different foods based on taste, cost and quality. As a foodie, I thought this was an absolutely genius idea and decided to take a page from their book (website?) and do my very own series. Thank you, guys for the inspiration.

The first one I am doing is ranking donuts from different places. I had originally planned on ranking the flavors from each place, but that proved to be a bit more difficult since not every place had the same kind of donut. Hence, this new idea was born. Plus, it gives me an excuse to try even more donuts, right?

I will also be trying foods from different places as well, sometimes ranking different foods from the same place, sometimes ranking the same food from different places, just to change it up a bit. First up is Weis Markets!

Price: $1 per donut, $5.50 for six

I purchased the six pack with one sprinkle donut, one sugar, one chocolate sprinkle, lemon custard and two angel creme (with and without sprinkles), which is their version of a Bavarian or Boston Cream.

Sprinkle: I love how it had a ton of sprinkles on top in gorgeous fall colors. The chocolate icing on top was sweet, but not too overpowering; it kind of reminded me of a combination of Duncan Hines chocolate icing and Hershey’s chocolate syrup. The donut itself was fresh and soft, with just the right amount of sweetness and vanilla flavor. It had a cake like texture but wasn’t too doughy or overpowering.

Sugar: I love sugar donuts because they are simple, sweet and can be a nice, sweet treat for breakfast time. This one was no exception. This one had a ton of sugar on top, but not so much where it was overpowering to the vanilla flavor of the donut. It kind of reminded me of funnel cake at a carnival, giving it a nice, nostalgic feel while still being delicious.

Chocolate Sprinkle: The donut itself was a bit drier and denser than its vanilla counterpart, but the flavor itself was delicious. This one lacked in the sprinkle department, but the colors were still pretty and fitting for the season. Like the vanilla one, the chocolate topping was sweet without being overpowering.

Lemon Custard: The lemon custard was spot on…and probably one of the most delicious I have ever tasted. I love lemon desserts, and this one was no exception. The donut had the perfect amount of vanilla flavor and the powdered sugar on top was a nice finishing touch. It reminded me of a lemon bar in a donut form and was by far my favorite of the bunch.

Angel Creme: This one was the one I was most looking forward to, and while it didn’t disappoint, it was definitely not one of my favorites. The cream was almost like a buttercream, with a nice, sweet subtle flavor. The donut was similar to the sprinkle donut, with a sweet, vanilla flavor, as was the icing.

However, when it was all put together, it just didn’t work for me. Each component was delicious, but for some reason, the flavors felt as if they should have been with different donuts. I am also used to more of a Boston Cream custard, so there is that. The one with the sprinkles was a bit better in my opinion because it gave it a little something extra.

Rankings:

5: Angel Creme

4. Chocolate Sprinkle

3. Sprinkle

2. Sugar

1. Lemon Custard

Final thoughts: For grocery store donuts, these are probably some of the best and decently priced. I would definitely buy these again, maybe mixing up the flavors to try something new….but always adding the lemon when it is available.

Shout out to my mom for helping me decide which ones to review and for giving me the idea when she surprised me with said donuts!