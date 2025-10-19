Sammi’s Favorite Things Fairytale Brownies for Halloween

It is that time of year again! Halloween is here. Costumes, pumpkins, tricks and treats…..I love it all! One of my favorite things about the holiday is, you guessed it, the TREATS! Candy, popcorn balls, bobbing for apples, the next day sales of said candy….all of it is amazing and is sure to keep my belly full for a good long time.

 

However, there are some instances where people cannot enjoy said Halloween treats due to allergies. What is a cute little munchkin to do when they cannot enjoy the delicious candies on the spookiest night of the year?

 

Enter my favorite company, Fairytale Brownies! I have mentioned them in the past and how much I love their treats (the raspberry swirl brownies are my favorite!) and Halloween is a great time mention it again. Not only are their brownies, blondies and cookies delicious, but they have something for everyone. Diabetic? There are sugar free treats. Gluten intolerance or celiac? There is a gluten free line! Nut allergy? They have you covered! Kosher diet? They got your back!

 

Best of all, these bad boys are individually wrapped, so they are perfect for trick or treat snacks, lunch boxes and everything in between! Visit fairytalebrownies.com for more information.

