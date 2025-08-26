USA Network Schedule for Week of 2/18

Here is a look at USA Network’s line up for this week.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 18

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW (LIVE) – 8/7c

Emanating live for three hours from the Cajundome, Lafayette, Louisiana, MONDAY NIGHT RAW® features WWE Superstars John Cena, Seth Rollins, Ronda Rousey, Finn Balor, Dolph Ziggler and more.

LAW & ORDER: SVU “PRESIDENT’S DAY MARATHON” – 6:00am – 8:00pm

George Washington’s birthday present is a day off for you. Isn’t that thoughtful? Why not spend your day off binge watching some SVU!

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

TEMPTATION ISLAND “HEAD IN THE SAND” –10/9c

Couples reflect on their relationships and realize coming to the island might have been a mistake.

WWE SMACKDOWN (LIVE) – 8/7c

Live for two hours at 8/7c from Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana, SMACKDOWN LIVE® features WWE Superstars AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, Asuka, Randy Orton and more.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

SUITS “STALKING HORSE”– 10/9c

Donna’s relationship complicates a deal for Harvey and Alex. Samantha helps Louis get justice.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21

NCIS “STAYING ALIVE MARATHON” – 9:00am -12:00am

Most workplace injuries don’t involve kidnapping or assassination attempts, but when your place of work is the NCIS field office, you have to be equipped to handle more than just your everyday water cooler gossip – you have to keep yourself alive! Day in and day out, the dedicated NCIS agents face treacherous and potentially deadly workplace conditions; their only goals being to protect their fellow officers and to stay alive while they’re doing it!

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 24

LAW & ORDER: SVU “ONE BIG HAPPY FAMILY MARATHON” –10:00am -11:00pm

Let’s talk about nepotism. The cast of SVU hooks up their family with guest roles like no other and they also love casting family! Tune-in to see sisters, Kate & Rooney Mara + father and son, John & Jason Ritter. Fun fact: John Ritter’s episode was also Peter Hermann’s first episode, it’s where he met his future wife (Mariska!) back in November 2001. To break the ice Hargitay tried making a joke, but “he didn’t think I was funny,” she said. Mariska’s dad Mickey also guest stars, as does Ice-T’s wife Coco Austin, Kelli Giddish’s baby boy, and Dean Winter’s brother Scott. One big happy family, indeed!