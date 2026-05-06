USA Network’s Schedule for 2/11

Here is a look at USA Network’s schedule for the week.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 11

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW (LIVE) – 8/7c

Emanating live for three hours from the Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Michigan, MONDAY NIGHT RAW® features WWE Superstars John Cena, Seth Rollins, Ronda Rousey, Finn Balor, Dolph Ziggler and more.

LAW & ORDER: SVU “FROM A TO ZIVA MARATHON” – 9:00am -7:00pm

Ziva David is one mighty woman, so we decided to give her a marathon as big as her personality. She is fluent in a least 7 languages, knows how to fool a polygraph, but is a terrible driver! Don’t let her beauty fool you, she’s a ninja powerhouse. Make sure to tune-in, because Ziva is Awesome to Zealous and everything in between!

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 12

TEMPTATION ISLAND “RULES ARE MADE TO BE BROKEN” – 10/9c

After a couple of dates, couples consider whether the grass might be greener on the other side.

WWE SMACKDOWN (LIVE) – 8/7c

Live for two hours at 8/7c from Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio, SMACKDOWN LIVE® features WWE Superstars AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, Asuka, Randy Orton and more.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 13

SUITS “PEAS IN A POD”– 10/9c

Harvey’s forced to choose a side when Samantha and Scottie go toe-to-toe. Louis represents Lipschitz.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 16

NCIS “IN THE NAME OF LOVE” – 2:00pm -10:00pm

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 17

LAW & ORDER: SVU “HAPPY BIRTHDAY WEEKEND, ICE-T” –10:00am -10:00pm

Happy Birthday Weekend, Ice-T! We hope no one gives you a bagel or coffee for your birthday! Legends say that when Ice-T asked series producer Dick Wolf how the part of Fin Tutuola was supposed to be performed, Wolf told him to simply do what Ice-T would do if he were a cop. Lucky for us, Ice-T as a cop is a pretty awesome thing…from his classic one-liners, to his banter with partner John Munch, we can never get enough.