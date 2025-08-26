Pure Stars Ryan Robbins and Alex Paxton Beesley Talk to TVGrapevine

PURE is probably one of the most addicting shows on TV today. Airing on the WGN network, it tells the story of a pastor who gets involved in the seedy world of drugs. The pastor must lead a double life, but he will stop at nothing to protect his family.

TVGrapevine recently talked to show stars Ryan Robbins and Alex Paxton-Beesley, who play Noah and Anna Funk. Noah is the pastor who goes undercover, while Alex plays his wife. The two of them are sweet, loving people and made the interview seem as if I was talking to close friends.

Below are some of the highlights from our chat.

ON PREPARING FOR THE ROLE:

To prepare for the role, both Ryan and Alex studied what went on in the Mennonite community. They learned about their lives, the world they live in and even learned the language they speak. Ryan says the latter was a bit of a challenge because the language isn’t well known. Alex agreed that it was wonderful to get to know about the community and how the Mennonites live.

FAVORITE MEMORIES:

Ryan and Alex both enjoyed filming and had nothing but good things to say about the entire experience. They enjoyed working with the cast and crew and spoke very highly of everyone who was involved with the show. However, their favorite memories had nothing to do with filming at all, but instead adventures they had outside the show.

Both Ryan and Alex remember driving around with the cast and crew and always spotting animals on the side of the road. Ryan says his favorite part of this was when one of the people involved in the show tried to communicate with the cows, while Alex recalls some of the animals trying to escape.

FUN FACTS:

One of my favorite things about talking to them was finding out some interesting facts that would surprise their fans. Ryan shared that he used to be in the circus and that he loves the show Frontier. Alex admitted she is a huge sports fan and is usually the one explaining what is going on to her friends during sporting events. She added that she loves the show Schitt’s Creek and that she can’t wait for more episodes.

This dynamic duo is nothing short of amazing. not only are they talented, intelligent people who put everything into their jobs, but they are some of the kindest people in the business. They will continue to be successful, not just because of their talent, but because of who they are and their amazing hearts.