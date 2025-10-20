The Masked Singer Recap for 2/12/2025

–Honeypot: Funny, money and honeys. He is also one of the founding fathers of comedy, made a billion dollars in the box office and was a close second for Sexiest Man Alive.

He sings Sexyback by Justin Timberlake and it quite entertaining. If nothing else, I want him to stay because he is hilarious and fun to watch!

Guesses: Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, Keegan Michael Key.

No Men in Black clues this season?

Ant: She thinks ants are small and mighty. She had to carry a secret for most of his career, which broke her for a bit, but then she became a warrior. The show is helping her find her voice and lead the path toward change. After her performance, she talks about being a survivor and is there for everyone who faced the same thing

Tonight, she sings P!nk’s Just Give Me a Reason. WOW is she incredible. I have no clue who she could be, but she is amazing. I think she is going to be the one to watch this season because she has an amazing story and such a powerful voice.

Guesses: Lea Michelle, Lindsay Lohan, Ashanti.

Paparazzo: He is terrified for tonight. His career had him working with greats, taking America’s Sweetheart to prom and dominating the entertainment business. He also worked with Steve Martin.

Tonight, he sings The Door by Teddy Swims. He has such a unique voice, but I can’t place it and it is driving me nuts! My guess is that he is a child star, so it could be someone from the nineties? Will Friedle maybe? I think he dated Jennifer Love Hewitt back in the day and she was considered America’s Sweetheart in her heyday. The talk about being terrified also makes me wonder since he has been open with his anxiety struggles. However, I can’t think of big names he worked with, let alone Steve Martin.

Guesses: Taron Egerton, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Kieran Culkin

I think it is Kieran now.

Fuzzy Peas: He is silly and suave-y, not to mention third generation in his field known for his hits. He has a gold record, which is his mom’s dying wish. One year, he was up against Shakira and Christina Aguilera for a Grammy.

Tonight, he sings LA Bamba by Ritchie Valens. He is quite entertaining and fun to watch. I can’t quite place the voice, but I know it and I think he is awesome. I really hope he stays tonight because he is my favorite of the night.

Guesses: Mario Lopez, George Lopez, John Leguizamo.

Coral: She is majestic with tough hard edges. She always wanted to be a star, but faced a lot of rejection. Just when she was about to give up, she got her big break.

Tonight’s song is Mad World from Tears for Fears. While Fuzzy Peas is my favorite entertainment wise, she is my favorite overall singer of the night. Her voice is beautiful, and the performance is powerful.

Guesses: Bebe Rexha, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sabrina Carpenter, Halsey.

Honeypot is the first one eliminated! For the first time ever, a final clue is revealed before the celebrity’s identity is shown.

Honeypot’s clue is the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, which he says made it all worthwhile.

The identity of Honeypot is…..Cedric the Entertainer!

More next week, stay tuned.