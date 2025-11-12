The Cult of the Real Housewife Preview

(New York, NY) – Today, TLC revealed the premiere date and first look for the explosive three-part docuseries that investigates The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby and the church she shares with her husband, Robert Cosby Sr., Faith Temple Pentecostal Church. With claims of spiritual and financial and misconduct circling Cosby and the church, THE CULT OF THE REAL HOUSEWIFE unpacks the allegations behind the headlines and reveals the darker and more unsettling truth. THE CULT OF THE REAL HOUSEWIFE will premiere Thursday, January 1 from 8-11PM ET/PT on TLC. All episodes will be available to stream the next day on HBO Max and discovery+.

Over three gripping parts, THE CULT OF THE REAL HOUSEWIFE traces the dramatic rise of Faith Temple from its founding by the beloved Rosemary ‘Mama’ Cosby, grandmother of Mary Crosby, to her passing, the controversial transfer of leadership, and her husband’s marriage to Mary. This hotly contested bequeathment pushed Faith Temple into a controversial, new era. In addition to exploring the church and the allegations against it, the docuseries will elevate the voices of ex-congregants speaking out for the first time, including long-standing pillars of Faith Temple, the Enoch family, and provide deeply personal and disturbing accounts from family members such as Mary’s sister, Denise Jefferson Odinaka, and Mary’s cousin, Dan Cosby, along with his wife, Kim. The docuseries also features investigative journalists and bloggers who have been tracking this story from the beginning, as well as a leading cult expert who can offer insight around a playbook designed to enforce loyalty in mind-control cults.

Featuring access to recordings of controversial sermons delivered by Mary and Robert Cosby Sr., as well as extensive archival from the early days of Faith Temple, THE CULT OF THE REAL HOUSEWIFE pulls back the salacious headlines and social media takes to dive deeper and unpack one of the most enduring mysteries at the core of the scandal: how have Mary and Robert Cosby Sr. managed to avoid accountability for so long?

TLC continues to bring bold, investigative storytelling to the forefront as seen in HILLSONG: A MEGACHURCH EXPOSED, which examined allegations of abuse, exploitation, and celebrity influence within a global religious institution. THE CULT OF THE REAL HOUSEWIFE builds on that legacy with another deeply reported look into power, faith, and the people caught in between.

THE CULT OF THE REAL HOUSEWIFE is directed and produced by Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs for TLC.