90 Day Fiancé The Last Resort Sneak Peek







TLC announced today the return of the #1 series on cable television last year, 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT. This season, 90 DAY FIANCÉ couples Ari & Bini, Brandon & Julia, Gino & Jasmine, Rob & Sophie, Josh & Natalie and Stacey & Florian have all reached their relationship breaking points. The six couples will spend three weeks at a desert oasis in Arizona, where they will undergo a rigorous relationship bootcamp aimed at rebuilding trust and connections. At the resort, they will work with therapists and counselors to navigate issues of jealousy, anger and intimacy through group therapy and untraditional approaches, including hypnotherapy, pleasure mapping, sand tray therapy and off-grid excursions into the desert. At the end of the retreat, each couple will decide if they stay together or part ways at a final commitment ceremony. 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT premieres on Monday, December 2 at 8PM ET/PT on TLC.

In addition to the series, a brand-new companion show, LAST RESORT: BETWEEN THE SHEETS, premieres on Mondays following episodes of 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT. The new series is an unfiltered, one-hour after-show that dives deeper into each week’s episodes. Cast members from this season of 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT will provide behind-the-scenes commentary and personal reflections on their experiences at the resort. Through never-before-seen footage, and unique therapist interviews, viewers will get an exclusive insider look at what really went down when the cameras were and weren’t rolling. This has all the juicy secrets, hilarious anecdotes and emotional moments as your favorite couples dissect jaw dropping scenes.

The following 90 DAY couples are heading to the retreat:

ARI & BINI – Last seen on 90 Day Fiancé

Bini and Ari have been separated for four long months, struggling with trust and infidelity issues. They continue to work on their relationship for the sake of their son, Avi.

BRANDON & JULIA – Last seen on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Brandon and Julia are not on the same page when it comes to having kids, and Julia has been increasingly homesick in the U.S. The couple is growing apart and slowly losing touch with what’s important in their marriage.

GINO & JASMINE – Last seen on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Jasmine and Gino have been navigating years of intimacy issues and conflicting desires, both in and out of the bedroom. Following their wedding in the U.S., these challenges have only intensified. Jasmine feels controlled, while Gino is worn out from the constant arguments.

ROB & SOPHIE – Last seen on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Rob and Sophie have been emotionally distant for a while now. Their journey involves Sophie grappling with trust issues, while Rob feels exhausted from bearing the brunt of their relationship problems.

STACEY & FLORIAN – Last seen on Darcey & Stacey

Stacey and Florian have been together for years, but Stacey is bothered by Florian’s partying ways ever since they made the move to Miami. After a recent health scare, Stacey is fed up with Florian as she claims he was not there for her in the way she needed. Florian doesn’t believe in therapy but heads to the resort to try and save their marriage.

NATALIE & JOSH – Last seen on 90 Day: The Single Life The only unmarried couple in the group, Natalie wants to be in a committed relationship with Josh, who has not welcomed Natalie into his family life. They’ve broken up three times in the past, and this is their last attempt to find a path forward together.

90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT and LAST RESORT: BETWEEN THE SHEETS are produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction, for TLC.

Follow 90 DAY FIANCÉ on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube and TLC.com for the latest on all things 90 DAY FIANCÉ. Join the conversation using #90DayFiance.