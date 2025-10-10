The Baldwins Sneak Peek

Today, TLC announced THE BALDWINS, a new reality series that offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look into the lives of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin and their seven children. THE BALDWINS will premiere Sunday, February 23 at 10/9c. This series blends the highs and lows of family life, with the challenges and humor that come while raising a large family in the public eye.

In the season premiere, Alec and Hilaria celebrate their oldest son Rafael’s ninth birthday and, in a bid to escape the noise of the city, they head to East Hampton to continue a yearly summer tradition. But in the midst of celebration is uncertainty as Alec faces trial. Alec and Hilaria navigate the emotional complexities of the moment, all while keeping their children’s lives as stable as possible.

“This series gives viewers a glimpse into our lives as a family – the good, bad, wild, and everything in between. We hope viewers will connect with our experiences and the love we share. Filming the show has been an amazing journey, and we’re proud to have TLC as a partner in telling our story,” said Hilaria & Alec Baldwin.

“TLC has always been a platform for compelling stories. With THE BALDWINS, viewers gain an unprecedented look into Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s family journey,” said Howard Lee, President of TLC. “As they navigate parenthood, marriage and life under the spotlight, the series blends moments of joy, chaos and sincerity offering a genuine portrayal beyond the headlines.”

Throughout the season, THE BALDWINS will feature hilarious moments around the dinner table to candid discussions about mental health and their ever-evolving parenting style, the series shows what life is really like for the Baldwins—chaotic, funny, exhausting, and filled with love. Alec and Hilaria’s dynamic as a couple will also take center stage, with moments that showcase their deep partnership as they navigate challenges hand in hand. With seven children in tow the Baldwin household is never short on activity, but through it all, Alec and Hilaria embrace the madness with an infectious energy, showing viewers the beauty of raising a family that’s anything but ordinary.