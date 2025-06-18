The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season Four Preview 

After an icy season, Lisa Barlow is making amends with Meredith, one of her oldest friends, but they still have a long way to go. Lisa is forced to evaluate her new-wave Mormon lifestyle when her oldest son, Jack, is ready to leave the nest to find his place in the Mormon church and starts exploring the traditional elements of the religion. While Lisa enjoys the finer things in life, her luxuries and expensive taste rub some of the women the wrong way, leading to a confrontation with newest housewife Monica.