The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Recap for 2/5/2025

-We are in the final part of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion. Britani now joined the ladies. It turned out that she and Angie had the same dress, so she had to get a new one.

-Britani had broken up in June but Bravo gave an update that they went Instagram official again. He is basically being a player and she keeps taking him back, Osmond name or no.

-Angie loves Britani’s not so high body count hair.

-Bronwyn says that Jared degraded women online and has a micro penis.

-Was Lisa googling Jared Osmond penis during that unseen footage?

-Bronwyn reads a text from Jared about Micro Penis Gate and it is disgusting….not even going to repeat it out of respect for our girl.

-Jared claimed that he is the reason that she is on the show, causing them to break up one of the million times they split.

-Britani is in NY with one of her daughters. She regrets how she acted in the past and seems to want to work things out with them.

-Bronwyn admits she judged Britani, who in turn somehow blames Bronwyn for adding a more of a rift, Apparently, one of Bronwyn’s friends told Bronwyn something about her character, causing a fight.

-I still don’t understand how this is Bronwyn’s fault when she talked about her rocky relationship in her casting video. How did Bronwyn cause even more of a rift?

-Slut shaming and religion are two things that should never go together.

-Mary trying t0 get into the Bat Mitzvah will never not be funny.

-They are now fighting over how to be Mormon, having sex and drinking while Mormon.

-What does not recording have to do with Britani having sex? WTF?

-Mary wanting dessert will never not make me laugh—love her!

-Lisa claimed that she put Bronwyn in another villa because it had a bigger room and she was recovering from the dog bite.

-Bronwyn explains the dog attack and how to handle it. She even paid for the dog to get checked out and help it as much as possible.

-I have no clue what they are even fighting about anymore…everyone’s relationships?

-Britani still claims she heard Meredith throwing up, causing yet another fight.

-Mary wants nothing to do with Britani the train wreck.

-I never want to hear about Record Gate again.

-Meredith talked to Jen Shah and defends it because she needs a second chance and paid her restitution. Mary is not happy about this at all.

-Heather wanted to burn things and do some sort of immersion therapy with the whole text debacle.

-The mention of the text debacle causes Whitney and Lisa get into a screaming match even though Whitney tried to apologize.

-Lisa breaks down about being f**ked over by the ladies and how she has to protect herself due to her childhood. She says she is an honest true friend, but Bronwyn says she was just pulling out texts to hurt her.

-Whitney tries to hug Lisa, who still wants to keep fighting.

-Andy tries to make them shut up, but they keep fighting.

-Whitney and Lisa say they love each other, and they hope they can burn this.

-Andy makes the women say the best thing that comes to mind when he says someone’s name. Britani is sent backstage and says she wishes she were out there.

-They toast the season with Miller High Life as it comes to an end.