The Amazing Race 37 Recap for 3/5/2025

Tonight is the season premiere of The Amazing Race 37 on CBS. Fourteen teams will compete this season….the most teams to have ever been on any season.

The teams meet Phil Keoghan at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, where he tells them that there will be many big surprises this season, including the Fork in the Road and a double elimination.

The teams rush to get their first clue as Phil wishes them luck.

The teams are headed to Hong Kong!

As the teams travel, we get to know them a bit.

Nick and Mike are brothers who have been trying to get on the show for years.

Carson and Jack are Dungeons and Dragons gamers.

Pops and Jeff are father and son lumberjacks.

Scott and Lori are parents to eight sons.

Mark and Larry are best friends and retired firefighters.

Flight 1: Jonathan and Anna, Carson and Jack, Melinda and Erika and Courtney and Jasmine.

Flight 2: Nick and Mike, Pops and Jeff, Scott and Lori, Mark and Larry, Han and Holden, Brett and Mark, Ernest and Bridget, Jackye and Lauren, Bernie and Carrigain and Alyssa and Josiah.

Once they arrive in Hong Kong, the teams rush to the Tian Tan Buddha. Everyone is enchanted by the beauty of Hong Kong.

Jonathan and Ana and Carson and Jack arrive first and head to Cheung Chau Island. Melinda and Erika and Courtney and Jasmin arrive next.

Jonathan and Ana, a married couple who found their way back to each other by watching the show, are currently in first place. They are the first to get on the ferry that will take them to the next location.

One by one the teams get on the ferry, with Jackye and Lauren in last place.

ROADBLOCK! One team member must climb a tower to reach the next clue.

Ana completes it before the other teams even arrive….despite the rain giving her trouble. They head to Lok Kwan Street Park, where the Fork in the Road twist takes place. They can either do the Sing Route (sing lines from a Cantonese opera)or the Dance Route (complete a choreographed dance in a lion costume). There are only seven spaces on each one, so some of the teams might be out of luck if they run behind.

Before long, the other teams catch up. Bernie, Laurie, Han, Brett, Josiah, Carson, Mike, Bridget, Erika, Pops, Mark and Jasmin all complete the Roadblock and are hot on the heels of Jonathan and Ana.

Jackye and Lauren still have to complete the Roadblock. Lauren does it for their team.

The remaining teams wait for taxis and begin arriving at the Fork in the Road.

Team Dance: Nick and Mike, Carson and Jack, Ernest and Bridget, Bernie and Carrigain, Mark and Larry, Brett and Mark

Team Sing: Alyssa and Josiah, Han and Holden, Jonathan and Ana, Melinda and Erika, Pops and Jeff, Scott and Lori

Jackye and Lauren and Courtney and Jasmine have fallen behind.

Courtney and Jasmin finally get their taxi after realizing they were showing the driver the English translation of their destination.

Alyssa and Josiah, Carson and Jack and Nick and Mike struggle with their tasks.

Courtney and Jasmin take the final dance spot, which means Jackye and Lauren have to sing for their supper, so to speak.

Carson and Jack finally pass their dance task and are now in first place. They had to West Kowloon Cultural District for the Pit Stop.

Brett and Mark pass their task and rush to the Pit Stop.

Scott and Lori struggle.

Jonathan and Ana also struggle.

Bernie and Carrigain and Ernest and Bridget complete their tasks and rush to the Pit Stop, as do Alyssa and Josiah.

Carson and Jack are the first to arrive from Team Dance and win $3,000 each.

Brett and Mark are in second place.

Ernest and Bridget are the third team to arrive.

Bernie and Carrigan arrive fourth.

Nick and Mike arrive fifth.

Jasmin and Courtney arrive sixth.

Mark and Larry arrive last and are eliminated. Seeing their friendship is so sweet and it is goals for anyone!

Jonathan and Ana finish their task and rush to the Pit Stop.

Alyssa and Josiah arrive first for Team Sing and also win $3000.

Jonathan and Ana arrive second.

Scott and Lori arrive third.

Pops and Jeff arrive fourth.

Han and Holden arrive fifth.

Erika and Melinda are the sixth team to arrive.

Jackye and Lauren arrive last and are eliminated.

More next week, stay tuned!