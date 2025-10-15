State of Happiness Premieres Tonight on Topic

October 15, 2025 Sammi Turano What to Watch 0

Originally posted on May 21, 2020 @ 11:27 am

Do you need something new to watch tonight? Check out State of Happiness on Topic!  Check out more information below:

SYNOPSIS: State of Happiness is a TV drama series that tells the story of Western prosperity, a changing nation, a Klondike town, and four young people who are thrown into a whirlwind of opportunities. The stories of these four young people are intertwined with each other, and they are all in one way or another affected by the oil industry and all the changes the oil brought with it; the development of the welfare state, equal rights for men and women, immigration and prosperity.

STARRING: Anne Regine Ellingsæter, Amund Harboe, Malene Wadel, Bart Edwards, Per Kjærstad, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, Pia Tjelta, Vegar Hoel, Max Fowler, Adam Fergus, Anastasios Soulis

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. What To Watch: Arctic Circle
  2. Shows to Stream and Binge Watch
  3. Tune In Alert: In Pursuit With John Walsh Season Two Finale
  4. The Biggest Loser Marathon to Air On USA Network Before Finale
See also  What to Watch: Los Frikis
About Sammi Turano 7413 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*