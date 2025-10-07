The Biggest Loser Marathon to Air On USA Network Before Finale

Biggest loser
THE BIGGEST LOSER -- "Diving In" Episode 105 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kristi McCart, Megan Hoffman, Kyle Yeo -- (Photo by: Ursula Coyote/USA Network)

Originally posted on March 27, 2020 @ 7:31 pm

On Tuesday, March 31, join Robert, Phi, Dom, Delores, Katarina, Megan, Kim, Kristi and Teri on their journey from the very beginning — with a ‘THE BIGGEST LOSER’ Marathon! The marathon (10:43 AM ET – 9:00 PM ET) will feature the first 9 episodes of the season, along with bonus footage, helpful pop-up factoids, and digital workout tutorials featuring host Bob Harper and trainers Steve Cook and Erica Lugo.

Then, at 9:00 PM ET, cross the finish line during the SEASON FINALE, while cheering on the FINAL THREE CONTESTANTS: JIM, KYLE AND MICAH!

Who will bring home the $100,000 prize!? MARATHON WITH US to find out! 

