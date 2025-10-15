The Masked Singer: Who Won Season Three?

October 15, 2025 Sammi Turano Recaps 0

Originally posted on May 20, 2020 @ 9:37 pm

The third season of The Masked Singer on Fox has come to a close. Tonight ended with the finalists singing their hearts out for the win. It was a tough call, but at the end of the day, it was The Night Angel who won it all…..with the Turtle coming in second place and the Frog coming in third.

Check out their identities below!

THE NIGHT ANGEL” IS KANDI BURRUSS!

THE “NIGHT ANGEL” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/4m5EvOPHFXQ

THE “NIGHT ANGEL” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/oES8pTQP0ng

THE TURTLE” IS JESSE McCARTNEY:

“THE TURTLE” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/uiBN_rvK6aM

“THE TURTLE” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/sZkPYyGe5-

THE FROG” IS BOW WOW:

“THE FROG” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/ZP-mCmojOSY

“THE FROG” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/loe-aBtV7u4

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. The Masked Singer: A Bear-y Surprising Reveal!
  2. The Masked Singer: The Super Six Become The Terrific Three
  3. Fox’s the Masked Singer Reveals Latest Celebrity Performer
  4. The Masked Singer Reveals the DEER
See also  Based on a True Story Sneak Peek
About Sammi Turano 7413 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*