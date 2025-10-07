Shows to Stream and Binge Watch

Need something to binge watch during this time of social distancing? Here are some shows on some of the best streaming services.

THE ACT (Hulu)

THE ACT, starring Joey King and Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning Patricia Arquette, follows Gypsy Blanchard, a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother. Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.

The award-winning limited series is currently streaming on Hulu.

Season 1 Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_5fqDZCjQo .

—

DIRTY JOHN (USA Network)

Based on the true-crime podcast and series of articles from the Los Angeles Times, DIRTY JOHN stars Golden Globe Award-nominated Connie Britton and Eric Bana. The first season of the anthology series tells the cautionary tale of how a whirlwind romance between Debra Newell and the charismatic con-man John Meehan spiraled into a frightening web of deception, denial and mental terror that nearly tore a family apart.

Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix. Season 2, DIRTY JOHN: THE BETTY BRODERICK STORY, will premiere on USA Network later this year.

Season 1 Trailer: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/tv/dirty_john/videos .

—

HOMECOMING (Amazon Prime Video)

Based on Gimlet Media’s podcast of the same name, HOMECOMING centers on the complex relationship between caseworker Heidi Bergman (Oscar-winner Julia Roberts in her first TV-series starring role) who treats soldiers returning from war at a facility called Homecoming, and her complex relationship with a veteran eager to rejoin civilian life, Walter Cruz (breakout newcomer Stephan James).

Season 1 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Season 2, starring Janelle Monae, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video later this spring.

Season 1 Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9WJSdpE-sJQ .

—

MR. ROBOT (USA Network)

MR. ROBOT follows Elliot (Rami Malek), a young programmer who works as a cyber-security engineer by day and a vigilante hacker by night. Elliot finds himself at a crossroads when the mysterious leader (Christian Slater) of an underground hacker group recruits him to destroy the corporation he is paid to protect.

Seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Season 4 is currently streaming on USANetwork.com.

Season 4 Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4r1X1wG1FQ .

—

THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY (Netflix)

Based on the popular, Eisner award-winning comics and graphic novels of the same name created and written by Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance), illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics, the live action series follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes (The Umbrella Academy) – Luther, Diego, Allison, Vanya, Klaus and Number Five – as they work together to solve their father Reginald Hargreeves’ mysterious death, while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities.

Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix. Season 2 will premiere on Netflix soon.

Season 1 Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DAmWHxeoKw .

—

BRIARPATCH (USA Network)

Starring Rosario Dawson, BRIARPATCH follows Allegra Dill, a dogged investigator returning to her border-town Texas home after her sister is murdered. What begins as a search for a killer turns into an all-consuming fight to bring her corrupt hometown to its knees.

BRIARPATCH airs Mondays at 11/10c on USA Network. Catch up on Season 1 on USANetwork.com.

Season 1 Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zs9w3dCE0E0 .

—

DARE ME (USA Network)

Based on Megan Abbott’s acclaimed novel, DARE ME is part coming-of-age story, part sport drama, part murder mystery. Following the complex relationships of two friends and their cheerleading coach, the series exposes the physical and psychological extremes that some young women are willing to endure in order to get ahead.

Catch up on Season 1 on USANetwork.com.

Season 1 Trailer: https://www.usanetwork.com/dare-me/videos/trailer-you-are-my-life .

—

THE SINNER (USA Network)

“The Sinner’s” third installment follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York. Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.

The Season 3 finale of THE SINNER will air this Thursday at 10/9c on USA Network. Seasons 1-2 are currently streaming on Netflix.

Season 3 Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GfpvPKwAKpg .

—

THE MAGICIANS (SYFY)

Based on the best-selling novels by Lev Grossman, “The Magicians” centers on a group of friends as they discover their magical abilities and ward off evil creatures who threaten to destroy the magical world they’ve come to know.

Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming on Netflix. Season 5 is currently streaming on SYFY.com

Season 5 Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZiUMhh4gV1w .