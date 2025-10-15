Socially Powerful Discusses NFL Cheerleader’s Salary

Super Bowl 2025 is just days away (Sunday 9th February), whilst NFL enthusiasts are excited to see the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs, many are anticipating the halftime show, along with the cheerleader performance. However, recent reports suggest that Cheerleaders are not paid as much as you might think on important game days.

With the average price of a Super Bowl ticket set to over $8,000, cheerleaders would also have to work 54 games (more than three full seasons) just to afford one ticket.

Keen to shed light on Cheerleader salaries, the social media and influencer marketing agency Socially Powerful has provided insights into how much NFL cheerleaders make ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday 9th February.

Key findings: The average cheerleader in the NFL earns approximately $150 per game and a yearly salary of $22,500.1

NFL cheerleaders make an average of $22,500a year, just 2.62% of NFL players, who make a median wage of $860,000.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is set to receive an average annual salary of $17,125,000 in 2025, compared to an average of $75,000 for America’s Sweethearts.

The Super Bowl mascots also make an average of $60,000 (166.67% more than the average cheerleader earns). NFL Cheerleader salaries Cheerleader Category Average earning per game ($) Hourly pay for practices or events ($) Annual Salary Estimate ($) Rookie Cheerleaders (First-Year Members) $100–$200 $10–$20 $5,000–$15,000 Veteran Cheerleaders (2+ Years of Experience) $200–$400 $15–$30 $15,000–$30,000 Senior Cheerleaders (4+ Years, Leadership Roles) $300–$500 $25–$50 $30,000–$50,000 Captains and Elite Members $400–$750 $30–$75 $50,000–$75,000

A study by NC State University found that the Super Bowl rakes up to $1.3 billion, with players, coaches, and even mascots enjoying six-figure salaries. See also Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 9

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is also set to receive an average annual salary of $17.1 million in 2025, a staggering 22,700% more than the highest paid cheerleaders.

The experts at Socially Powerful reveal that Rookie Cheerleaders earn an average of just $150 per game, and as little as $10 per hour, which is on average the same as a fast food worker, earning $12 per hour.

Senior Cheerleaders earning up to $500 per game, is still below the average salary in the US ($68,124).3 In contrast, NFL Waterboys earn an average $53,000 yearly – the same salary bracket as a cheerleader captain who requires 4+ of experience and service.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are the team earning the most in the NFL, with an average take-home of $500 per game. In comparison, Dallas Cowboy Quarterback Dak Prescott, the highest paid NFL player in history, takes home $3.5 million per game ($60 million this season)

The Reality for Cheerleaders: Second Jobs and Side Hustles

If cheerleaders wish to increase their earnings, they can also engage in public appearances which can pay an average $50 to $75 each.

Many cheerleaders have full-time careers outside of cheering, such as Jamie Gialloreto, a cheerleader for the Philadelphia Eagles, who also works in a strategic communication firm. Kansas City Cheerleaders are also reported to be working second jobs such as nurses, teachers and civil engineers. 1,2

However, social media has also become a lucrative platform for NFL cheerleaders, with platforms like Instagram and TikTok allowing cheerleaders to secure sponsorships, brand deals, and paid promotions to make their living. Popular influencers in the cheerleading community can earn thousands of dollars per post, with some securing six-figure sponsorships annually. See also Kendrick Lamar to Headline Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

