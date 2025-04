NFL Draft 2025 Rounds 1-7

Round 1

1. Tennessee Titans – Cam Ward, QB, Miami

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CLE) – Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

3. New York Giants – Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State

4. New England Patriots – Will Campbell, OT, LSU

5. Cleveland Browns (from JAX) – Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

6. Las Vegas Raiders – Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

7. New York Jets – Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

8. Carolina Panthers – Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

9. New Orleans Saints – Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

10. Chicago Bears – Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

11. San Francisco 49ers – Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia

12. Dallas Cowboys – Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins – Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

14. Indianapolis Colts – Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

15. Atlanta Falcons – Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

16. Arizona Cardinals – Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

17. Cincinnati Bengals – Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M

18. Seattle Seahawks – Grey Zabel, G, North Dakota State

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

20. Denver Broncos – Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

21. Pittsburgh Steelers – Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

22. Los Angeles Chargers – Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

23. Green Bay Packers – Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

24. Minnesota Vikings – Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State

25. New York Giants (from HOU) – Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

26. Atlanta Falcons (from LAR) – James Pearce Jr., DE, Tennessee

27. Baltimore Ravens – Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

28. Detroit Lions – Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

29. Washington Commanders – Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

30. Buffalo Bills – Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

31. Philadelphia Eagles (from KC) – Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

32. Kansas City Chiefs (from PHI) – Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Round 2

33. Cleveland Browns – Carson Schewsinger, LB, UCLA

34. Houston Texans (from NYG) – Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

35. Seattle Seahawks (from TEN) – Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

36. Cleveland Browns (from JAX) – Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

37. Miami Dolphins (from LVR) – Jonah Savaiinaea, G, Arizona

38. New England Patriots – TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

39. Chicago Bears (from Panthers) – Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

40. New Orleans Saints – Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

41. Buffalo Bills (from CHI) – T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina

42. New York Jets – Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

43. San Francisco 49ers – Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

44. Dallas Cowboys – Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE, Boston College

45. Indianapolis Colts – JT Tuimoloau, DE, Ohio State

46. Los Angeles Rams (from ATL) – Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

47. Arizona Cardinals – Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

48. Houston Texans (from LVR) – Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

49. Cincinnati Bengals – Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina

50. Seattle Seahawks – Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

51. Carolina Panthers (from DEN) – Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M

52. Tennessee Titans (from SEA) – Oluwafemi Oladejo, DE, UCLA

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

54. Green Bay Packers – Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

55. Los Angeles Chargers – Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

56. Chicago Bears (from BUF) – Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

57. Detroit Lions (from DEN) – Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia

58. Las Vegas Raiders (from HOU) – Jack Bech, WR, TCU

59. Baltimore Ravens – Mike Green, DE, Marshall

60. Denver Broncos (from DET) – RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

61. Washington Commanders – Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

62. Chicago Bears (from BUF) – Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

63. Kansas City Chiefs – Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

64. Philadelphia Eagles – Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

Round 3

65. New York Giants – Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

66. Kansas City Chiefs (from TEN) – Ashton Gillotte, DE, Louisville

67. Cleveland Browns – Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

68. Las Vegas Raiders – Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

69. New England Patriots – Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

70. Detroit Lions (from JAX) – Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas

71. New Orleans Saints – Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas

72. Buffalo Bills (from CHI) – Landon Jackson, DE, Arkansas

73. New York Jets – Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

74. Denver Broncos (from CAR) – Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois

75. San Francisco 49ers – Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State

76. Dallas Cowboys – Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

77. Carolina Panthers (from NE) – Princely Umanmielen, DE, Ole Miss

78. Arizona Cardinals – Jordan Burch, DE, Oregon

79. Houston Texans (from Dolphins through Eagles and Commanders) – Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

80. Indianapolis Colts – Justin Walley, CB, Minnesota

81. Cincinnati Bengals – Dylan Fairchild, G, Georgia

82. Tennessee Titans (from SEA) – Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State

83. Pittsburgh Steelers – Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

85. Kansas City Chiefs (from NE) – Nohl Williams, CB, California

86. Los Angeles Chargers – Jamare Caldwell, DT, Oregon

87. Green Bay Packers – Savion Williams, WR, TCU

88. Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN) – Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane

89. Jacksonville Jaguars (from HOU) – Wyatt Milum, G, West Virginia

90. Los Angeles Rams – Josaiah Stewart, DE, Michigan

91. Baltimore Ravens – Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU

92. Seattle Seahawks (from Lions through Jets and Raiders) – Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

93. New Orleans Saints (from WAS) – Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia

94. Cleveland Browns (from BUF) – Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon

95. New England Patriots (from KC) – Jared Wilson, C, Georgia

96. Atlanta Falcons (from PHI) – Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

97. Houston Texans (from MIN) – Jaylin Smith, CB, USC

98. Las Vegas Raiders (from MIA) – Caleb Rogers, OT, Texas Tech

99. Las Vegas Raiders (from HOU) – Charles Grant, T, William & Mary

100. San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection) – Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky

101. Denver Broncos (from PHI) – Sai’vion Jones, DE, LSU

102. Minnesota Vikings (from HOU) – Tai Felton, WR, Maryland

Round 4

103. Tennessee Titans – Chimere Dike, WR, Florida

104. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CLE) – Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

105. New York Giants – Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

106. New England Patriots – Craig Woodson, S, California

107. Jacksonville Jaguars – Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame

108. Las Vegas Raiders – Dont’e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee

109. Buffalo Bills – Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

110. New York Jets – Arian Smith, WR, Georgia

111. Philadelphia Eagles (from DEN) – Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska

112. New Orleans Saints – Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

113. San Francisco 49ers – CJ West, DT, Indiana

114. Carolina Panthers (from Cowboys) – Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia

115. Arizona Cardinals – Cody Simon, LB Ohio State

116. Houston Texans (from MIA) – Woody Marks, RB, USC

117. Losa Angeles Rams – Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn

118. Atlanta Falcons – Billy Bowman, S, Oklahoma

119. Cincinnati Bengals – Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

120. Tennessee Titans (from Seahawks) – Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

121. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – David Walker, DE, Central Arkansas

122. Carolina Panthers (from DEN) – Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State

123. Pittsburgh Steelers – Jack Sawyer, DE, Ohio State

124. Green Bay Packers – Barryn Sorrell, DE, Texas

125. Los Angeles Chargers – Kyle Kennard, DE, South Carolina

126. Cleveland Browns (from JAX) – Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

127. Indianapolis Colts – Jalen Travis, DT, Iowa State

128. Washington Commanders (from Texans) – Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia Tech

129. Baltimore Ravens – Teddye Buchanan, LB, California

130. New York Jets (from PHI) – Malachi Moore, S, Alabama

131. New Orleans Saints (from Commanders) – Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

132. Chicago Bears – Ruben Hyppolite II, LB, Maryland

133. Kansas City Chiefs – Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

134. Denver Broncos (from PHI) – Que Robinson, DE, Alabama

135. Las Vegas Raiders (from MIA) – Tonka Hemingway, DT, South Carolina

136. Tennessee Titans (from BAL) – Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

137. New England Patriots (from SEA) – Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State

138 San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection) – Jordan Watkins, WR, Ole Miss

Round 5

139. Minnesota Vikings (from Browns) – Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DE, Georgia

140. Carolina Panthers (from Giants) – Cam Jackson, DT, Florida

141. Baltimore Ravens (from TEN) – Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M

142. Seattle Seahawks (from MIN) – Rylie Mills, DT, Notre Dame

143. Miami Dolphins (from LVR) – Jordan Phillips, DT, Maryland

144. Cleveland Browns (from SEA) – Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

145. Philidelphia Eagles (from NYJ) – Mac McWilliams, CB, UCF

146. New England Patriots (from CAR) – Bradyn Swinson, DE, LSU

147. San Francisco 49ers (from Saints) – Jordan James, RB, Oregon

148. Los Angeles Rams (from Bears) – Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio State

149. Dallas Cowboys – Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

150. Miami Dolphins – Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida

151. Indianapolis Colts – DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

152. Dallas Cowboys (from Cardinals) – Shemar James, LB, Florida

153. Cincinnati Bengals – Jalen Rivers, G, Miami

154. New York Giants (from Seahawks) – Marcus Mbow, G Purdue

155. Miami Dolphins (from Broncos) – Dante Trader Jr., S, Maryland

156. Kansas City Chiefs (from PIT) – Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon

157. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Elijah Roberts, DE, SMU

158. Los Angeles Chargers – KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Auburn

159. Green Bay Packers – Collin Oliver, LB, Oklahoma State

160. San Francisco 49ers (from Vikings) – Marques Sigle, S, Kansas State

161. Philadelphia Eagles (from Texans) – Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia

162. New York Jets (from Rams) – Francisco Mauigoa, LB, Miami

163. Carolina Panthers (from Ravens) – Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame

164. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chiefs – Yahya Black, DT, Iowa

165. Los Angeles Chargers (from PHI) – Oronde Gadsen II, TE, Syracuse

166. Seattle Seahawks – Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

167. Tennessee Titans (from Chiefs) – Jackson Slater, G, Sacramento State

168. Philadelphia Eagles – Drew Kendall, C, Boston College

169. Chicago Bears – Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA

170. Buffalo Bills (from Cowboys) – Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State

171. Detroit Lions (from NE) – Miles Frazier, G, LSU

172. Los Angeles Rams (from SEA) –Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss

173. Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection) – Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech

174. Arizona Cardinals (from DAL) – Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

175. Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection) – Robbie Ouzts, TE, Alabama

176. New York Jets (from BAL) – Tyler Baron, DE, Miami

Round 6

177. Buffalo Bills (from Giants) – Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

178. Baltimore Ravens (from TEN) – Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan

179. Miami Dolphins (from CLE) – Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State

180. Las Vegas Raiders – JJ Pegues, DT, Ole Miss

181. Philidelphia Eagles (from LAC) – Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

182. New England Patriots (from DET) – Andres Borregales, K, Miami

183. Tennessee Titans (from BAL) – Marcus Harris, CB, California

184. New Orleans Saints (reacquired through Commanders) – Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

185. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Bears through Seahawks) – Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

186. Baltimore Ravens (from NYJ) – Tyler Loop, K, Arizona

187. Houston Texans (from MIN) – Jaylen Reed, S Penn State

188. Tennessee Titans (from Cowboys) – Kalel Mullings, RB, Michigan

189) Indianapolis Colts – Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame

190. Indianapolis Colts – Tim Smith, DT, Alabama

191. Philadelphia Eagles (from DEN) – Myles Hinton, OT, Michigan

192. Seattle Seahawks – Bryce Cabeldue, OT, Kansas

193. Cincinnati Bengals – Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

194. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seahawks) – Jalen McLeod, LB, Auburn

195. Chicago Bears – Luke Newman, OT, Michigan State

196. Detroit Lions (from Buccaneers) – Ahmed Hassanein, DE, Boise State

197. Houston Texans (from DEN) – Graham Mertz, QB, Florida

198. Green Bay Packers – Warren Brinson, DT, Georgia

199. Los Angeles Chargers – Branson Taylor, OT, Pittsburgh

200. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CLE) – Rayuan Lane III, S, Navy

201. Minnesota Vikings (from LAR) – Kobe King, LB, Penn State

202. Minnesota Vikings (from LAR) – Gavin Bartholomew, TE, Pittsburgh

203. Baltimore Ravens – LaJohntay Wester, WR, Colorado

204. Dallas Cowboys (from Lions through Browns and Bills) – Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon

205. Washington Commanders – Kain Medrano, LB, UCLA

206. Buffalo Bills – Chase Lundt, OT, Connecticut

207. Philadelphia Eagles (from NYJ) – Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

208. Carolina Panthers (from DEN) – Jimmy Horn Jr., WR, Colorado

209. Philidelphia Eagles (from LAC) – Antwaun Powell-Ryland, DE, Virginia Tech

210. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection) – Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech

211. Arizona Cardinals (from DAL) – Hayden Conner, G, Texas

212. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection) – Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers

213. Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection) – Tommy Mellot, QB, Montana State

214. Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection) – R.J. Mickens, S, Clemson

215. Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection) – Cam Miller, QB, North Dakota State

216. Denver Broncos (from HOU) – Jeremy Crawshaw, P, Florida

Round 7

217. Dallas Cowboys (from Titans through Patriots) – Jay Toia, DT, UCLA

218. Atlanta Falcons (from Browns through Chargers) – Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin

219. New York Giants – Thomas Fidone II, TE, Nebraska

220. New England Patriots – Marcus Bryant, OT, Missouri

221. Jacksonville Jaguars – Jonah Monheim, C, USC

222. Las Vegas Raiders – Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota

223. Seattle Seahawks (from Saints through Eagles and Steelers) – Damien Martinez, RB, Miami

224. Houston Texans (from MIA) – Kyonte Hamilton, DT, Rutgers

225. Arizona Cardinals (from Jets through Chiefs) – Kitan Crawford, S, Nevada

226. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chiefs) – Carson Bruener, LB, Washington

227. San Francisco 49ers – Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana

228. Kansas City Chiefs – Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

229. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Falcons through Eagles) – Donte Kent, CB, Central Michigan

230. Detroit Lions (from Den) – Dan Jackson, S, Georgia

231. Miami Dolphins – Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

232. Indianapolis Colts – Hunter Wohler, S, Wisconsin

233. Chicago Bears (from Bengals) – Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers

234. Seattle Seahawks – Mason Richman, OT, Iowa

235. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

236. Jacksonville Jaguars (from HOU) – LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse

237. Green Bay Packers (from Steelers) – Micah Robinson, CB, Tulane

238. Seattle Seahawks (from NE) – Ricky White III, WR, UNLV

239. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers through Titans) – Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson

240. Buffalo Bills (from CHI) – Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland

241. Denver Broncos (from HOU) – Caleb Lohner, TE, Utah

242. Atlanta Falcons (from Rams) – Konata Mumpfield, WR, Pittsburgh

243. Baltimore Ravens – Garrett Dellinger, G, LSU

244. Detroit Lions – Dominic Lovett, WR, Georgia

245. Washington Commanders – Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Arizona

246. New York Giants (from Bills) – Korie Black, CB, Oklahoma State

247. Dallas Cowboys (from Chiefs through Panthers) – Tommy Akingbesote, DT, Maryland

248. New Orleans Saints (from Eagles through Commanders) – Moliki Matavao, TE, UCLA

249. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection) – Connor Colby, G, Iowa

250. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection) – John Williams, OT, Cincinnati

251. New England Patriots (from KC) – Julian Asby, LS, Vanderbilt

252. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection) – Junior Bergen, WR, Montana

253. Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection) – Zeek Biggers, DT, Georgia Tech

254. New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection) – Fadil Diggs, DE, Syracuse

255. Houston Texans (from CLE) –Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

256. Los Angeles Chargers – Trikweze Bridges, S, Florida

257. New England Patriots – Kobee Minor, CB, Memphis