WalletHub Shares Favorite Football Cities, Super Bowl Opinions

To celebrate Super Bowl LIII, Wallet hub.com recently released the best and worst football cities, along with some statistics.

Best vs. Worst

The New England Patriots’ performance level, 79.2 percent , is 4.7 times better than the Cleveland Browns’ 16.7 percent.



Dallas has the highest NFL team popularity ranking, 1st, while Nashville has the lowest at 32nd.



Cleveland, Ohio, has the lowest average ticket price for an NFL game, $66.34, which is 2.3 times less expensive than in Los Angeles, the city with the highest at $154.94.

WalletHub’s analyst, Jill Gonzalez also shared her opinions.

How did you determine the best vs. worst cities?

“We compared the cities using 21 metrics that evaluate pro and college football. Some of these include number of teams, performance level, and number of championship wins. You can find the full list of metrics in our methodology here: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-cities-for-football-fans/9691/#methodology . We rank-ordered the cities by determining the weighted average across all metrics, and calculating the overall score.”

What are your favorite football cities? (Before doing your research for this study)

“I’m a Philly girl! So the city of the reigning Super Bowl champs (for a few more days, at least) is my favorite. I’m also a Buckeye, so Columbus is up there as well.”

Do you think the cities who have more popular teams plays an impact on this study? Why or why not?



“Yes, aside from performance level, the popularity of a team also influenced the overall score. This is because some of the metrics we used in our study were fan engagement, attendance and popularity index.”

Do you think the statistics will change depending on how people play next season?

“We update the study every year, using the latest data available. As a result, next year’s report will be different largely depending on how the teams perform.”

Who are you rooting for in the Super Bowl?

“Not. The. Patriots.”