40 by 40 With Sammi, Item 21, Recipe 11

October 14, 2025

Originally posted on May 10, 2020 @ 7:45 pm

It is Sunday, which is a great day for cooking. Of course, this means crossing more recipes off my list! I made two today, but only served one. I will share that one today and the other one tomorrow.

Here is the rundown for the Yardie Yardbird, aka Jerk Chicken;

Blend 1/4 cup olive oil, 2 tbs molasses, 2 tbs lime juice (or one lime juiced), 2 habanero peppers with the stems and seeds removed, 6 chopped scallions, 6 garlic cloves, 1 tbs thyme and 1 tsp each of allspice  salt and pepper in a food processor.

Marinade in the chicken of your choice for at least an hour. (I used chicken thighs because that is all we had in the freezer)

Bake at 375 for 45 minutes.

Serve with rice and extra lime if desired.

I used brown sugar in place of molasses and oregano in place of thyme due to being out of both. I actually think it made it have an extra kick.

This has to be my favorite so far….and it got rave reviews from my family!

Vegetarians can substitute tofu for chicken, which is what I did for my sister in law and she loved it!

You can adjust spices as needed for more or less heat.

Tomorrow, I will discuss the orange chicken. Stay tuned!

 

