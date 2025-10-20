Sammi’s Favorite Things: Puffin Drinkware Celebrates Halloween and Peanuts

Need a fun way to add some pizazz to your Halloween? Look no further than Puffin Drinkware’s line of Great Pumpkin hoodies, made especially for your favorite beverages. These not only help you celebrate the holiday in style but also pay homage to the greatest Halloween special of all time, It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!

Puffin Drinkwear is celebrating Halloween, and 75 years of Peanuts, with two limited-edition drops: the Peanuts Great Pumpkin Hoodie and Snoopy Pumpkin Hoodie! These nostalgic, fall-ready designs bring the spirit of the Great Pumpkin to your favorite beverage, keeping drinks cold and hands dry in true Puffin fashion. With premium liners, exciting designs, and non-slip bases, they’re a fun, collectible nod to one of the most beloved comic series of all time.