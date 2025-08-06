Sammi’s Favorite Things: Vita Fede Jewelry

Anybody who knows me knows I have a deep love and appreciation for jewelry. I am always on the lookout for the next piece, the next thing to add to my collection and, well, you get the idea. It is typical for me to wear at least three or four pieces every day and I always switch it up to keep things interesting.

I was recently introduced to Vita Fede, which was most recently worn by Emmy Rossum at the Sundance Film Festival. Not only is the line gorgeous, but it has a beautiful story behind it.

From the site: Vita Fede – made in Italy, inspired by the world. Vita Fede translates to “life” & “faith,” two elements connecting people across cultures. Founded in 2009 by Designer/CEO Cynthia K. Sakai, Vita Fede is a blend of American, European, and Asian influences with a universal point of view.

The line can be found on their official website https://vitafede.com/