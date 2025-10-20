The Voice 27 Blind Auditions for 2/10/2025

Coaches Michael Bublé, Adam Levine, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the third night of Blind Auditions on THE VOICE, Monday, February 17 at 8 PM ET on NBC.

Tatum Scott, 22

Team Kelsea

Hometown: High Point, NC

Resident: Nashville, TN

A natural performer since age 2, Tatum’s musical journey has been driven by heart, purpose and the support of her family. Her love for musical theater blossomed at 10, leading to a unique venture as a singing princess for children’s parties and meaningful work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Her high school chorus teacher, Mrs. Haynes, became a cherished mentor, nurturing both her talent and confidence until her untimely passing from breast cancer at 32. Inspired by Mrs. Haynes’ legacy, Tatum found the courage to pursue her passion full-time. After briefly attending traditional college, she switched to online courses and moved to Nashville in 2023. Now fully immersed in Music City’s creative scene, Tatum is collaborating with writers and producers while performing at iconic venues such as the Ryman Plaza Stage. She continues her journey with the belief that Mrs. Haynes would be proud of how far she’s come.

Song: “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo

Performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qh5QJOA5PD0

Bryson Battle, 21

Team Legend

Hometown: Harrisburg, NC

Resident: Harrisburg, NC

A dynamic performer with a soaring vocal range, Bryson is carving his path as a triple-threat artist in singing, dancing and acting. His journey began in Harrisburg, N.C., where early exposure to the arts and musical theater sparked his passion. In 2021, his exceptional talent earned him best actor at the Blumey Awards and first place at the prestigious Jimmy Awards in New York, securing a $25,000 scholarship for college, which he used toward his education at the Berklee College of Music. Inspired by powerhouse vocalists such as Ariana Grande and Beyoncé, Bryson aims to elevate performance standards for young Black artists. Standing 6-feet tall with a uniquely high vocal range and embracing his vitiligo as part of his distinctive artistry, Bryson is breaking conventional molds while pursuing his dream of becoming the next great entertainer.

Song: “A Song For You” by Donny Hathaway

Performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HIJXgeBJf6c

Jordan Allen, 30

Team Legend

Hometown: London, KY

Resident: London, KY

Jordan has deep musical roots, following in the footsteps of his father who played in bands throughout the ’70s. His own journey began at age 6 with drums and guitar, and it wasn’t until high school choir that he discovered his true vocal talent. After his humble debut performance in a Starbucks parking lot (paid in coffee!), Jordan’s passion for songwriting and performing has only grown. For the past decade, he’s fronted his self-titled band, crafting a unique sound that blends southern rock with Appalachian Mountain vibes. While balancing real estate work and family life with his wife, Courtney, and two young children, Jordan performs weekly at marinas, bars and festivals, having released four full-length albums. Now, this alternative country singer hopes to take his musical dreams to the next level through “The Voice.”

Song: “Old Time Rock N Roll” by Bob Seger

Performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1419NqjFNQE

Hayden Grove, 31

Team Adam

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Resident: Cleveland, OH

Hayden’s life has been shaped by two parallel passions: music and sports. After graduating from Ohio State University with a degree in journalism, he established himself as a professional social media and sports reporter. His musical journey began with his father, who performed as a singer and pianist at venues and weddings. Hayden’s love for jazz and crooner music blossomed after discovering Michael Bublé, leading him to share his singing on TikTok. His talent caught Bublé’s attention, culminating in a memorable moment at a 2022 concert where the star recognized Hayden. Since that pivotal moment, opportunities to perform and promote his music have kept Hayden busy.

Song: “Mack the Knife” by Bobby Darin

Performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PyUoof20DEg

Jaelen Johnston, 21

Team Kelsea

Hometown: Derby, KS

Resident: Derby, KS

Jaelen draws his musical talent and strong work ethic from his grandfather, Ross, a former Canadian entertainer who inspired Jaelen’s music journey when gifting him a Taylor guitar at age 16. While working full-time at McConnell Air Force Base, Jaelen has spent the last four years building his music career across Kansas, performing at bars, fairs and private events, even releasing a four-song EP. Despite his grandfather’s struggles with memory loss following an aneurysm and stroke, music continues to create beautiful moments between them, as each performance feels like a first-time discovery. Supported by his proud family, who sport his logo at every show, Jaelen carries forward his grandfather’s musical legacy while forging his own path.

Song: “Where the Wild Things Are” by Luke Combs

Performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ER1qXleXsGM

Ricardo Moreno, 25

Team Bublé

Hometown: San Jose, CA

Resident: Tracy, CA

Following his father’s footsteps, Ricardo Sr., a well-known musician in Mexico, Ricardo’s musical journey began at age 9 when he won “Tracy’s Got Talent” with a bold performance of the mariachi song “La de la Mochila Azul.” His victory earned him a spot at a San Francisco glee singing camp, where he received his first formal training. While currently working at Emergency Packout with his brother, Alex, and his cousin, Alfredo, helping restore flood and fire-damaged homes, Ricardo keeps his musical dreams alive by singing through his workday. In 2020, he launched a mariachi-focused TikTok account that recently went viral with 7.7 million views. Though rooted in Spanish music, Ricardo hopes to expand his repertoire to include R&B.

Song: “Put Your Head On My Shoulder” by Paul Anka

Performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N4VYvwXciNk

Ari Camille, 21

Team Legend

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Resident: Los Angeles, CA

Ari’s destiny as a performer was evident from birth when a nurse heard her humming straight out of the womb. Her musical journey began at age 7 with voice lessons and performing arts camps, leading to her first major role as Glinda in “The Wiz” at age 9. Though she later faced challenges with anxiety and depression during high school, Ari found healing through music, therapy and her family’s unwavering support. Now a recent graduate of the University of Southern California – celebrating alongside her mother, who completed her nursing degree the same week – Ari made a name for herself as a regular performer of the National Anthem at university basketball games. She continues to channel her experiences into songwriting, creating music that connects with others.

Song: “I Wanna Be Down” by Brandy

Performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mnlSIA0b_U

Braxton Garza, 28

Team Bublé

Hometown: Adrian, MI

Resident: Adrian, MI

Braxton’s musical journey began after hearing Chris Stapleton’s feature on Justin Timberlake’s “Say Something,” igniting his passion for country music’s authentic storytelling. His connection to music deepened through memories of his grandfather, a musician who gifted him his first guitar. Teaching himself to play by studying his grandfather’s recorded performances, Braxton learned “Simple Man” as his first song and began sharing his talent through online videos. Music became a powerful outlet following the loss of his father in 2021, inspiring him to record a cover of “Go Rest High on That Mountain” for his father’s memorial service. Today, Braxton balances his work at the Parks and Rec department with regular performances, songwriting and raising his children, Iyra and Russell.

Song: “Pretty Little Poison” by Warren Zeiders

Performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htgII68celQ

Britton Moore, 21

Team Adam

Hometown: San Antonio, TX

Resident: San Antonio, TX

A former baseball standout from one of Texas’ top-ranked high schools, Britton made a bold pivot from the field to the stage in 2022. After an accomplished athletic career filled with championship victories and junior college play, he chose to follow his musical calling instead of pursuing sports scholarships. Music has always been in his blood. His father was a gospel singer before founding a church with Britton’s mother, where Britton continues to develop his voice through worship as well as writing his own music. Though transitioning from teammate to solo artist has been an adjustment, he sees “The Voice” as the perfect opportunity to combine his love of mentorship and teamwork with his passion for music.

Song: “Yellow” by Coldplay

Performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXjRLWMxeho