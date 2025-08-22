Ring in the New Year with ‘ID’s Premiere New Year’ special marathon

(New York, N.Y.) — It is time for a New Year, and for “ID Addicts” everywhere that means brand new true-crime episodes! Investigation Discovery (ID), America’s leading destination for true-crime programming, announced today the lineup for “Premiere New Year,” eight hours of true-crime television that will have audiences glued to their screens. ID is giving viewers a sneak peek at the best of what is coming up in 2019, encouraging everyone to set their DVRs, because these shows are not to be missed!

The lineup includes series premieres of Deadly Secrets, Killing Time, American Nightmare, and Hometown Homicide. Also included are season premieres of Your Worst Nightmare and Evil Lives Here, plus all-new episodes ofDeadly Deception and Body Cam. The marathon begins on New Year’s Day at 4pm EST and runs through 12am EST.

This eight-hour true-crime extravaganza will include extra events to help viewers start off 2019 with a bang. During each episode Investigation Discovery will hold a “Watch & Win,” giving away $2,019 to one lucky viewer every hour. In addition to these prizes, there will be sneak peeks interspersed throughout the marathon of the new series In Pursuit with John Walsh and An ID Murder Mystery: Robert Durst. If audiences are still looking to get their true-crime fix, the Facebook “Crime Obsession” group will be hosting discussions all day, inviting all true crime fanatics to weigh-in on the brand new episodes.

ID’s “Premiere New Year” full schedule, all times are EST:

4pm – Your Worst Nightmare – Season 5 Premiere

From monsters hiding in the closet to the boogeyman lurking in nearby shadows, evil can interrupt even the sweetest of dreams. But what happens when a bad dream is actually a waking nightmare? Using classic suspense film techniques, YOUR WORST NIGHTMARE brings real thriller crimes to life.

5pm – Deadly Deception – New Episode

A chance meeting reunites two long-lost individuals. Time and circumstance have separated them. Once they were close friends, maybe even family, but today one is hiding a deadly secret. The other could be his next victim or may hold the key to unlocking a shocking mystery.

6pm – Deadly Secrets – Series Premiere

DEADLY SECRETS is documentary series about suspenseful games of cat-and-mouse between deceptive villains on journeys of escalating danger and the everyday heroes who struggle to derail their evil intentions.

7pm – Killing Time – Series Premiere

KILLING TIME is the new crime-mystery series that zeroes in on a critical, lost gap of time during the day of a homicide. Once that gap’s pieced back together, it breaks the case wide open.

8pm – Evil Lives Here – Season 4 Premiere

What if the person closest to you were a devil in disguise? Would you see the signs? EVIL LIVES HERE tells the true, heart-stopping stories of people who shared a home with a killer. In each case, they see suspicious signs that something is amiss…something they can’t quite put their finger on. Sometimes, they turn a blind eye to those signs—not wanting to know where it came from. Eventually, they must come face-to-face with the horrible truth: the person they loved, the person they trusted, is a monster.

9pm – American Nightmare – Series Premiere

Our best times, our warmest memories, our worst nightmares. When real life home movies and photos meet real crime scene video and stills, murder mysteries become emotional powerhouses.

10pm – Body Cam – New Episode

Offering an immersive portrayal of life on the streets, BODY CAM engages a unique storytelling technique combining the body camera footage with first-hand accounts to virtually place viewers in harrowing moments as the suspense builds and the tension rises. Each episode tells multiple stories of those who vowed to protect and serve in unflinching detail, offering viewers their own personal perspective of officers in life-threatening circumstances.

11pm – Hometown Homicide – Series Premiere

Using the urgency and intimacy of local news footage, we recount the stories of murder investigations that turned small towns and communities upside down.

About Investigation Discovery

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading crime and justice network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to approximately 85 million U.S. households. From harrowing crimes to in-depth investigations and heart-breaking mysteries behind these “real people, real stories”, the always revealing network challenges our understanding of culture, society and the human condition. The #1 network for women in all of cable, ID’s programming is available in both high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD), as well as anytime and anywhere through the network’s TV Everywhere offering, IDGo. For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or check out the network’s true crime blog, CrimeFeed.

Investigation Discovery is part of Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Available in 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. For additional information about ID, please visit InvestigationDiscovery.com