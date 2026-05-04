Robert Durst: An ID Murder Mystery’s Judge Criss Talks to TVGrapevine

Robert Durst seemed to be a man who had it all. He was rich, successful and had the life many people dreamed of….yet he allegedly became a notorious serial killer. He has been accused of killing his wife Kathleen (who mysteriously disappeared and has yet to be found), his confidant Susan Berman and his neighbor Morris Black. While he was never officially found guilty of any of these crimes (despite being put on trial), the suspicion never went away.

Now Investigation Discovery (ID) is airing a special on the mogul-turned-alleged-murderer. The special will show interviews with several people involved in these cases, including Judge Criss, who was the judge on the Morris Black case.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, the former judge, who now works in private practice, admits that being the judge for the trial was difficult. She had her own opinions on what happened and what he did, but she had to keep them to herself, especially during the trial. Although the trial results did not go the way she had hoped, she respects both sides and thinks that they both did a good job in representing their clients.

Judge Criss also revealed that she thinks that we are going to learn a lot more about Durst and these cases during this special. She is curious to see how the public will react to these new revelations, especially when it comes to ‘The Jinx’ and seeing the interviews from Kathleen’s family. She adds that since there is so much that happened with every case, we will most likely keep learning more about him (and the cases) until he dies or there is a confession. Her heart goes out to the victims and their families and she hopes that they one day get closure.

For more on Judge Criss’s thoughts on the case, check out Robert Durst: An ID Murder Mystery on Investigation Discovery. Check your local listings for showtimes.