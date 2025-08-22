Kelly Hyman Discusses Lawsuit Involving Brad Pitt

After Hurricane Katrina, Brad Pitt was considered a media darling when his Make It Right foundation built homes for those impacted by the storm.

Now, attorneys are asking a judge to deny Pitt’s request to be removed from a class action suit. The residents in the case are suing both Brad and the company for allegedly building them poorly constructed homes. The residents are also saddled with a 30 year mortgage.

Can you describe how this case came about?

Make it Right foundation, Inc. is a charitable organization founded with the mission of building homes to be sold at affordable prices to residence of the lower ninth Ward following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. Brad Pitt is a member of the foundation board of directors. On September 7, 2018, plaintiffs filed a class action lawsuit based on the claims that their homes were allegedly defective.

How did Brad Pitt’s name get brought up in the lawsuit?

Brad Pitt was named in the suit because he is on the Board of Directors of Make it Right Foundation, Inc.

Do you think his name should be included? Why or why not?

It is plaintiff’s position that Brad Pitt should be included in the lawsuit because he is the founder and a director of make it right foundation. And he helped and continues to hold a position of authority control and management over make it right subsidiaries. And therefore should be accountable for its actions.However, Brad Pitt’s counsel assert that Brad Pitt should not be included in the lawsuit for the following reasons: First as a director, Brad Pitt doesn’t owe a duty to a third-party, the Plaintiffs in this lawsuit. Second, there is no factual allegations that Mr. Pitt engaged in any wrongful conduct and the people were very grateful for his efforts in helping to rebuild Lower Ninth Ward.

Ultimately, the Judge will rule on this matter as to whether Brad Pitt as a director should be a named plaintiff in this litigation.

Do you think this will impact his career?

Currently, it might have some effects, but I don’t think that it will have any long-term effect on his career.

How do you think he should handle the suit?

To hire attorneys, as he has to advocate and represent him in this matter.

What do you think the outcome of the case will be?

I am hopeful that this case will resolve in an amicable manner for all that are involved in this matter.