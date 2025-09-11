Big Brother 21 Cast Announcement
Originally posted on June 17, 2019 @ 11:29 am
CBS announced today the 16 all-new Houseguests who will embark on the 21st season of BIG BROTHER. This season’s cast includes a wine safari guide, a preschool aide, a Broadway performer, a petroleum engineer and a therapist, among others. CBS’ summer reality hit will again have three weekly episodes, starting with a two-night premiere Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). The series is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.
CBS All Access will give subscribers the exclusive opportunity to meet the Houseguests before anyone else via a live stream of their first interviews beginning this morning at 8:00 AM, PT/11:00 AM, ET. CBS All Access subscribers can watch the live stream online at CBS.com and across mobile and connected TV devices.
The following 16 new Houseguests will spend the summer competing for $500,000:
Holly Allen (31)
Hometown: Lander, Wyo.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Wine Safari Guide
David Alexander (29)
Hometown: Atlanta
Current City: Atlanta
Occupation: Photographer
Nicole Anthony (24)
Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.
Current City: Long Island, N.Y.
Occupation: Preschool Aide
Tommy Bracco (28)
Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.
Current City: Staten Island, N.Y.
Occupation: Broadway Dancer
Kathryn Dunn (29)
Hometown: Irving, Texas
Current City: Dallas, Texas
Occupation: Digital Marketing Executive
Kemi Faknule (25) (pronounce Kem-ee Fah-coo-nel-ee)
Hometown: Elkridge, Md.
Current City: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Marketing Strategist
Cliff Hogg III (53)
Hometown: Houston
Current City: Houston
Occupation: Petroleum Engineer
Ovi Kabir (22) (pronounced Oh-vee Kah-beer)
Hometown: Oakridge, Tenn.
Current City: Knoxville, Tenn.
Occupation: College Student
Nick Maccarone (27) (pronounced Mac-ah-rohn)
Hometown: Sewell, N.J.
Current City: Sewell, N.J.
Occupation: Therapist
Jack Matthews (28)
Hometown: Chicago
Current City: Tampa, Fla.
Occupation: Fitness Trainer
Jackson Michie (23) (pronounced Mickey)
Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Server
Jessica Milagros (30ish) (pronounced Me-law-gross)
Hometown: Chicago
Current City: Oak Park, Ill.
Occupation: Model
Christie Murphy (28)
Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.
Current City: Keyport, N.J.
Occupation: Boutique Owner
Sam Smith (31)
Hometown: West Nanticoke, Pa.
Current City: Mountain Top, Pa.
Occupation: Truck Driver
Analyse Talvera (22) (pronounced Ah-nah-lease Tah-la-vera)
Hometown: Northridge, Calif.
Current City: Simi Valley, Calif.
Occupation: College Soccer Star
Isabella Wang (22)
Hometown: Mount Olive, N.J.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Public Health Analyst
Details about the house and some of this season’s new twists will be announced shortly.
Following the Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) two-night premiere, BIG BROTHER will be broadcast Sunday, June 30 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Starting Wednesday, July 10, the show moves to Wednesdays and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM), with the Sunday broadcast remaining at 8:00 PM. The first live eviction airs Wednesday, July 3.
BIG BROTHER continues to be a leader across both broadcast and digital platforms. Last summer, all three editions of BIG BROTHER ranked in the summer’s top 10 in viewers and key demos, while also ranking in the top five of the most-tweeted-about shows of 2018.
BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $500,000. BIG BROTHER is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment, in association with Endemol Shine North America.