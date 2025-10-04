The Masked Singer: Meet The Mouse!

October 4, 2025

The masked singer
THE MASKED SINGER: The Mouse in the “Mask-Matics: Group B Playoffs” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Feb. 26 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Greg Gayne / FOX.

Tonight was another night of The Masked Singer on Fox. Sadly, we had to say goodbye to The Mouse, who was eliminated in what was one of the most shocking moments of the season.

So who was the woman behind the mask? It was none other than the legendary singer…DIONNE WARWICK!

WATCH/SHARE “THE MOUSE’S” FIRST INTERVIEW AND HER UNMASKING MOMENT!

“THE MOUSE’S” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/E6VRm9s23R0

“THE MOUSE’S” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/5PruxC_Xn0M

SEASON ONE WINNER T-PAIN JOINS THE PANELIST DESK, AS “GROUP B” MEMBERS PERFORM FOR A SPOT IN THESUPER NINE, ON AN ALL-NEW “THE MASKED SINGER” WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4 @ 8/7c ON FOX!

