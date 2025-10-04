Colossus to Premiere on Fuse Tonight

Colossus will premiere tonight on Fuse and we have the scoop on what to expect!

Directed by Jonathan Schienberg, the modern-day immigrant tale will debut on Fuse this Wednesday, February 26th at 8:00pm, and will also be available to stream on Fuse.tv and the Fuse apps.

 

Colossus tells the story of Jamil Sunsin, one of the nearly 700,000 U.S. children who have lost their parents to deportation in the last 20 years. The entire family, including his DACA-eligible sister, were forced to return to the uncertainty and violence of Honduras. Only Jamil remains in the United States.

 

Immigration and family separation are a topic that’s top of mind when thinking about the big election year ahead; Jamil’s journey fits right into these timely conversations.

